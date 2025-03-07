Anzeige
Freitag, 07.03.2025
Pioneer AI und StreaksAI revolutionieren den $28,5-Milliarden-Markt für autonome KI mit AROK
WKN: A2UJK0 | ISIN: FR0013416716 | Ticker-Symbol: GLDA
Tradegate
07.03.25
12:56 Uhr
106,75 Euro
-0,27
-0,26 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
106,75106,7913:02
106,75106,7913:02
Dow Jones News
07.03.2025 12:51 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi Physical Metals plc: UK Final Terms

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Amundi Physical Metals plc: UK Final Terms 

Amundi Physical Metals plc (GLDA) 
Amundi Physical Metals plc: UK Final Terms 
07-March-2025 / 12:16 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
FINAL TERMS 
Final Terms dated 6 March 2025 
AMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC 
ETC Securities of Amundi Physical Gold ETC issued under its Secured Precious Metal Linked ETC Securities Programme (the 
"ETC Securities") 
Issue of 44,600 ETC Securities, being Tranche 665 of Amundi Physical Gold ETC specified in these Final Terms 
Part A - Contractual Terms 
Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions set forth in the Base 
Prospectus dated 20 May 2019 as supplemented by the Supplement to the Base Prospectus dated 4 March 2020. 
This document constitutes the final terms of the ETC Securities described herein for the purposes of Article 8.4 of 
Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the " 
UK Prospectus Regulation") and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus dated 3 May 2024 (the "Current Base 
Prospectus") and the supplement to the Current Base Prospectus dated 26 July 2024 (the "Supplement to the Current Base 
Prospectus"), which together constitute a base prospectus for the purposes of the UK Prospectus Regulation, save in 
respect of the Conditions which are extracted from the Base Prospectus dated 20 May 2019 as so supplemented and are 
incorporated by reference into the Current Base Prospectus. Full information on the Issuer and the offer of the ETC 
Securities is only available on the basis of the combination of this final terms and the Base Prospectus dated 20 May 
2019 as so supplemented and the Current Base Prospectus and the Supplement to the Current Base Prospectus. 
GENERAL TERMS 
 1. Issuer:                Amundi Physical Metals plc 
 
 2.  i. Series:     Amundi Physical Gold ETC 
 
        ii. Tranche Number(s):    665 
 
 3. Aggregate Number of ETC Securities of the Series: 
 
        i. Immediately following 
          the issue of the relevant Tranche 54,277,559.00 
          of ETC Securities: 
        ii. Comprising the relevant 44,600.00 
          Tranche of ETC Securities: 
 4. Metal Entitlement: 
 
        i. Initial Metal 
          Entitlement as at the Series Issue 0.04 fine troy ounces 
          Date: 
        ii. Metal Entitlement as at 
          the Subscription Trade Date of the 
          relevant Tranche of ETC Securities 0.03968225 
          (if not the first Tranche of ETC 
          Securities of the Series): 
 5. Issue Date: 
 
        i. Series Issue Date:    23 May 2019 
 
        ii. Issue Date of the 
          relevant Tranche of ETC Securities 10 March 2025 
          (if not the first Tranche of ETC 
          Securities of the Series): 
 6. Scheduled Maturity Date:        23 May 2118 
 
 7. Relevant Regulatory Law Reference   21 May 2019 
    Date: 
 8. Date on which Board approval for    25 April 2019 
    issuance of ETC Securities obtained: 
TRANSACTION PARTIES 
 9. Additional Paying Agent(s):      Not Applicable 
 
                           As at the date of these Final Terms: 
                           HSBC Bank plc, with registered office at: 
                           8 Canada Square, 
                           Canary Wharf, 
                           London, E14 5HQ 
                           Jane Street Financial Limited, with registered office at: 
                           Floor 30, 20 Fenchurch Street, 
                           London EC3M 3BUY 
                           Flow Traders B.V., with registered office at: 
                           Jacob Bontiusplaats 9 
                           1018 LL Amsterdam 
                           Optiver VOF, with registered office at: 
10. 
    Authorised Participant(s):       Strawinskylaan 3095 
                           1077 ZX Amsterdam 
                           BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC, with registered office at: 
                           1 Rue Laffitte 
                           75009 Paris 
                           Merrill Lynch International, with registered office at 
                           2 King Edward Street 
                           London EC1A 1HQ 
                           Virtu Financial Ireland Limited, with registered office at 
                           North Dock One 
                           Fifth Floor 
                           91/92 North Wall Quay 
                           Dublin 1 D01 H7V7 
PROVISIONS RELATING TO FEES 
11. Total Expense Ratio (as at the date of 0.12% per annum. 
    these Final Terms): 
PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION 
12. Nominal Amount:            USD 5.085, being an amount equal to 10 per cent. of the Issue 
                       Price per ETC Security as at the Series Issue Date. 
13. Specified Interest Amount:       USD 0.051, being an amount equal to 1 per cent. of the Nominal 
                       Amount. 
GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE ETC SECURITIES 
                           An offer of the ETC Securities may be made by any Authorised 
                           Offeror(s) other than pursuant to Article 1(4) of the Prospectus 
                           Regulation in Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the 
14. Non-exempt Offer:           Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and any other Relevant Member State 
                       where a base prospectus (and any supplements) relating to such 
                           ETC Securities have been notified to the competent authority in 
                           that Relevant Member State and published in accordance with the 
                           Prospectus Regulation. 
LISTING AND ADMISSION TO TRADING APPLICATION 
These Final Terms comprise the final terms required to list and have admitted to trading the Tranche(s) of ETC 
Securities described herein pursuant to Amundi Physical Metal Plc's Secured Precious Metal Linked ETC Securities 
Programme.

Signed on behalf of the Issuer:

By: ............................................

Duly authorised Part B - Other Information 

1. LISTING 
 
                       Application has been made for the ETC Securities to be admitted to 
                       Euronext Paris and for the ETC Securities to be admitted to trading on 
                       the regulated market thereof. Application has also been made for the ETC 
                       Securities to be admitted to Euronext Amsterdam, the Deutsche Börse and 
                       the Borsa Italiana and for the ETC Securities to be admitted to trading 
                       on the regulated markets thereof. 
                       Application has also been made for the ETC Securities to be admitted to 
                       trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. 
        i. Listing and   Application has also been made for the ETC Securities to be admitted to 
          admission to trading:   trading on the International Quotation System of the Mexican Stock 
                   Exchange pursuant to the private placement exemptions established under 
                       the Ley del Mercado de Valores (Securities Market Law). 
                       Application may be made for the ETC Securities to be listed on additional 
                       stock exchanges and admitted to trading on additional markets from time 
                       to time. 
                       As at the date of these Final Terms, ETC Securities of this Series have 
                       been admitted to trading on Euronext Paris, Euronext Amsterdam, the 
                       Deutsche Börse, the Borsa Italiana, the London Stock Exchange and the 
                       International Quotation System of the Mexican Stock Exchange. 
        ii. Estimate of 
          total net proceeds of the USD 5,171,793.70 
          issue: 
        iii. Estimate of 
          total expenses related to 
          admission to trading for  EUR3,000 
          the relevant Tranche: 
 
 2. REASONS FOR THE OFFER 
 
        Reasons for the offer:     See section headed "Investing in the ETC Securities to gain exposure to 
                       gold price" in the Current Base Prospectus. 
 3. OPERATIONAL INFORMATION 
 
        ISIN:             FR0013416716 
        Common Code:          199119532

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 07, 2025 06:17 ET (11:17 GMT)

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.