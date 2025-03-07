Cadillac Formula 1 Team: TWG Motorsports and GM Receive Formal Approval for Cadillac Formula 1 Team

INDIANAPOLIS and SILVERSTONE, England, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- It's official: the Cadillac Formula 1 Team has received final approval to join the pinnacle of motorsport. Backed by TWG Motorsports and General Motors (GM), the team will join the FIA Formula One World Championship grid in March 2026.

Today, the FIA and Formula 1 announced that the Cadillac Formula 1 Team has met their requirements to join the existing 10 teams starting next year.

"Today marks a transformative moment, and I am proud to lead the Federation in this progressive step for the championship," said FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem. "The FIA Formula One Championship's expansion to an 11th team in 2026 is a milestone. GM/Cadillac brings fresh energy, aligning with the new FIA 2026 regulations and ushering in an exciting era for the sport.

"The Cadillac Formula 1 Team's presence in the paddock will inspire future competitors and fans. Their entry strengthens our mission to push motorsport's boundaries at the highest level."

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1 said, "As we said in November, the commitment by General Motors to bring a Cadillac team to Formula 1 was an important and positive demonstration of the evolution of our sport. I want to thank GM and TWG Motorsports for their constructive engagement over many months and look forward to welcoming the team on the grid from 2026 for what will be another exciting year for Formula 1."

The partnership between TWG Motorsports and General Motors creates a distinctly American team with unique attributes. TWG Motorsports' resources and commitment to excellence, innovation and deep collaboration across motorsport disciplines combined with GM's performance DNA, engineering excellence and proven success in motorsports provides a strong foundation for the team.

"For the past years, we have worked hand in hand with GM, to lay a robust foundation for an extraordinary F1 entry," said Dan Towriss, CEO of TWG Motorsports. "Now, with 2026 in our sights after today's final approval from the FIA and Formula 1, we're accelerating our efforts-expanding our facilities, refining cutting-edge technologies and continuing to assemble top-tier talent."

"We're thrilled the Cadillac Formula 1 Team is official, as the team has been accelerating its work," said GM President Mark Reuss. "We're incredibly grateful for the support from the FIA and Formula 1 leadership for us and for our partners at TWG. The excitement only grows as we get closer to showcasing GM's engineering expertise on the prestigious global stage of F1."

This announcement follows confirmation that long-time motorsports and Formula 1 team executive Graeme Lowdon will serve as Team Principal of the Cadillac Formula 1 Team and industry veteran Russ O'Blenes has been named CEO of TWG GM Performance Power Units, a new company that will put Cadillac on the future path to being a full-works team - building Formula 1 chassis and power units.

"I couldn't be more proud of the effort put in by the entire Cadillac Formula 1 Team. This announcement is the next step in getting on the grid and continues our efforts towards building a full-works team. Through the long and thorough application process, we have never lost pace in our planning or our belief in the mission. We can't wait to go racing and give fans a new team to cheer for," Lowdon said.

"Ongoing preparation and development of our power unit continues, and we've been working hard to hire top-tier talent," said O'Blenes. "As we continue to add more experienced engineering personnel, we look forward to running our first V6 in the near future."

Since the bid to join Formula 1 was announced in January 2023, TWG Motorsports has assembled an experienced team of over 300 people working on aerodynamics, chassis and component development, software and vehicle dynamics simulation. Development work to join the grid in 2026 has continued at pace with operational wind-tunnel models, parts production and performance testing strongly underway. The team has operations in Indianapolis, Indiana; Charlotte, North Carolina; Warren, Michigan; and Silverstone, England.

About TWG Motorsports

TWG Motorsports is the motorsports entity of TWG Global, created to unify a robust racing portfolio across the world's biggest stages in Formula 1, INDYCAR, Formula E, IMSA and NASCAR. In addition to the strategic partnerships with General Motors on the Cadillac Formula 1 Team, TWG Motorsports additionally has ownership of Spire Motorsports, Andretti Global and Wayne Taylor Racing. TWG Motorsports combines deep technical expertise, proven competitive excellence and industry-leading marketing acumen. TWG Motorsports is committed to innovating, growing and winning at the highest levels of the sport.

Learn more at:

TWG Global: https://www.twgglobal.com

TWG Motorsports: https://www.twgmotorsports.com

About GM

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM's Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry's widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/twg-motorsports-and-gm-receive-formal-approval-for-cadillac-formula-1-team-302395637.html