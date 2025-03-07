Enzo Advisors LLC; Equities.com: EQUITIES.COM WELCOMES NIDHI CHADDA FROM ENZO ADVISORS AS PARTNER AND GUEST CONTRIBUTOR

Sustainability and Impact Investment Leader Joins Platform Ahead of International Women's Day

NEW YORK, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equities.com, a leading financial media outlet, is pleased to announce the addition of Nidhi Chadda as a Partner and Guest Contributor. This partnership comes in celebration of the upcoming International Women's Day, highlighting the achievements of women investment leaders in sustainability.

Nidhi Chadda, Founder and CEO of Enzo Advisors and Chief Impact Officer at Richmond Global Sciences (RGS), brings her expertise in sustainability, impact intelligence, and data-driven investment strategies to Equities.com. Her insights will provide valuable perspectives on global markets, sustainability trends, and impact investing.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nidhi Chadda to the Equities.com team," said Paula DeLaurentis, CEO at Equities.com. "Her extensive experience and innovative approach to sustainable investing will greatly benefit our audience as we continue to provide cutting-edge financial insights."

Chadda's impressive background includes:

Spearheading ESG integration for $3 billion in AUM across US small and mid-cap portfolios co-managed at RBC Global Asset Management

Founding Enzo Advisors, a global sustainability consulting practice at the nexus of finance, strategy and technology, helping corporate and investor clients mitigate risk and unlock value creation through their sustainability initiatives

Serving on advisory boards and investment committees for angel associations and venture funds

Hosting numerous webinars on ESG, impact, and climate-related topics

Featured speaker at global conferences and media engagements, including CNBC, the Women in Asset Management Summit, and various family office forums and investor conferences.

With 20+ years of experience in investment banking, strategic consulting, and investing, Chadda holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BS in Economics from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

Equities.com looks forward to collaborating with Chadda on various initiatives, including summits and thought leadership events focused on key trends in the investment landscape.

About Equities.com:

Equities.com is a leading platform empowering mindful investors with innovative content and insights. Our vision is to inspire, educate, and enable our audience to make informed investment decisions that align with their values and capitalize on promising market trends. We are committed to serving investors, particularly millennials and women, and the financial professionals/advisors who serve them and seek investments that resonate with their principles. By focusing on megatrends and their positive impacts, we offer unique perspectives on investment opportunities that are both timely and beneficial to society. Equities.com strives to be the premier destination for investors looking to learn, grow, and make impactful financial decisions in today's dynamic market landscape.

