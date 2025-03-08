Allianz AG is in exclusive negotiations with private equity firm Cinven to acquire insurance specialist Viridium in a transaction valued at approximately €3 billion. The Munich-based insurance giant outbid several competitors, including Athora (linked to Apollo Global Management), though no timeline for concluding talks has been announced. This potential acquisition would significantly strengthen Allianz's position in the German life insurance market, providing strategic advantages in an increasingly consolidated sector. Viridium, which specializes in acquiring closed portfolios of old life insurance policies, currently manages assets exceeding €67 billion and reported a net profit of €342 million in 2023, slightly up from €331 million the previous year. For Cinven, which purchased Viridium from Lloyds Banking Group in 2013 for just €300 million, the deal represents a tenfold return on their investment over eleven years.

Market Performance Amid Acquisition News

The Allianz share price experienced a notable decline during recent trading, falling by up to 1.1 percent to €341.90 on XETRA. Trading volume was substantial with over 536,000 shares changing hands. Despite this dip, the stock remains close to its 52-week high of €347.40 reached on March 6, 2025, requiring only a 1.5 percent increase to match this peak. The current price sits approximately 30 percent above the 52-week low of €238.30 recorded in August 2024. Analysts forecast a dividend of €16.59 per share for the current fiscal year, substantially lower than the previous year's €30.80 distribution.

