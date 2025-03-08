Rheinmetall shares experienced a significant downturn on Friday, falling by 7.0 percent during XETRA trading, aligning with the broader negative market environment. This decline represents a continuing consolidation phase following the stock's recent record-breaking rally, which had propelled the defense contractor's shares to a 52-week high of €1,218.50. Despite Friday's setback, Rheinmetall's long-term performance remains impressive, with the stock value nearly tripling from its 52-week low of €402.00 recorded in March 2024-representing an extraordinary growth of over 180 percent within a year. The defense company continues to show robust operational health, with its latest quarterly report revealing a profit per share of €3.11, significantly higher than the previous year's €2.35, while revenue surged by 39.53 percent to €2.45 billion.

Analysts Signal Caution Amid Steep Valuation

The current correction in Rheinmetall shares coincides with similar trends across the defense sector, with competitors like Hensoldt and Renk also experiencing Friday losses of 7 percent and 2.3 percent respectively. Market experts view these adjustments as a natural response to the sector's recent dramatic price increases, driven by announced major investments in European defense initiatives. Notably, analysts have set an average price target of €946.75 for Rheinmetall-substantially below current trading levels-suggesting skepticism about the sustainability of recent gains. For the current fiscal year, experts anticipate a dividend increase to €7.54 per share, up from €5.70 in the previous year, while projecting earnings per share of €30.01 for 2025.

