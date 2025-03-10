Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2025) - Sweet Poison Spirits Inc. (CSE: SPS) (the "Company" or "Sweet Poison") announces the Company has appointed Mr. Brian Gusko to its Board of Directors effective immediately.

Mr. Gusko holds an MBA from the University of Calgary and has attended the European Summer School of Advanced Management. With over 15 years of experience in capital markets, he has successfully helped raise more than $75 million for various enterprises. He has served on the boards of several private and public companies and has held the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for multiple organizations.

Early in his career, Mr. Gusko worked internationally as a research associate with the U.S. Department of Commerce. He later held a corporate planning position with a Mitsubishi Group company in Tokyo and worked in product management at a Vodafone spinoff in the Netherlands. Mr. Gusko co-founded an international telecom infrastructure company that now holds telecom infrastructure assets across South America. Mr. Gusko also previously ran a division of Canada's Telus Communications Inc. and in 2014 Mr. Gusko sat on the Board of Directors of the world's first cryptocurrency focused company on a regulated stock exchange, and which owned under its umbrella cryptocurrency exchanges, crypto mining operations, crypto ATMs and more.

Throughout his career, Mr. Gusko has facilitated the interlisting of over ten companies on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and has assisted numerous firms in accessing the German capital markets. In his most go-public transaction, he guided a company to its public listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), where it achieved a market capitalization exceeding $200 million at the time of listing.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Mr. Gusko speaks English, Japanese, and German.

