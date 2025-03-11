AECI Limited - Correction - Interest Payment Notification
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 11
AECI LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)
Company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
Bond code: AECI05 ISIN: ZAG000199258
Bond code: AECI06 ISIN: ZAG000199266
(AECI)
CORRECTION - INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATION
Noteholders are referred to the interest payment notification announcement released on SENS on 6 March 2025 in relation to interest payments in respect of AECI05 and AECI06 notes which are due on 11 March 2025. Noteholders are advised that the coupon rates and interest amounts due (as contained in the previous announcement) have been amended, as follows:
Bond code: AECI05
ISIN: ZAG000199258
Coupon: 9.232%
Interest amount due: R12 178 652.05
Bond code: AECI06
ISIN: ZAG000199266
Coupon: 9.342%
Interest amount due: R10 711 306.85
Interest period: 11 December 2024 to 10 March 2025
Payment date: 11 March 2025
Date convention: Following business day
11 March 2025
Debt sponsor
Questco Proprietary Limited