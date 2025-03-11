Tesla's stock has experienced a dramatic downturn, plummeting approximately 44 percent since the beginning of the year. In a single day, the share price dropped 15 percent to $222.15, erasing roughly $130 billion in market capitalization-exceeding the combined value of Ford and General Motors. This steep decline occurred amid broader market turbulence, with the S&P 500 falling 2.7 percent and the Nasdaq dropping 3.8 percent. Adding another dimension to Tesla's volatile situation, former U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to purchase a Tesla vehicle, demonstrating support for CEO Elon Musk during a period when Musk faces mounting criticism for his role in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which has implemented significant personnel cuts and budget reductions across federal agencies.

Investment Banks Remain Bullish Despite Challenges

Despite the concerning market trends, several major financial institutions maintain optimistic outlooks for Tesla. Morgan Stanley has reaffirmed Tesla as its "top pick" in the U.S. automotive sector, establishing a price target of $430-representing upwards of 60 percent growth potential from current levels. The investment bank particularly highlights Tesla's expansion into artificial intelligence and robotics, noting that each 1 percent of the U.S. labor market captured by the "Optimus" humanoid robot could add approximately $100 to Tesla's share value. Similarly, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives has kept Tesla on the firm's "Best Ideas List" with a $550 price target, suggesting that Musk's political engagements could ultimately benefit Tesla by creating a deregulatory environment favorable to autonomous driving technology.

