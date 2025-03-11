Nasuni and CrowdStrike Partner to Fortify Cloud Data Protection for Global Enterprises

New Integration with CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen SIEM Enhances Threat Detection and File Data Resiliency, Minimizing Operational Downtime

BOSTON, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni, a leading unified file data platform for hybrid cloud environments, today announced a new integration with the industry-leading CrowdStrike Falcon® cybersecurity platform. This new integration, now available on the CrowdStrike Marketplace delivers real-time threat detection and enhanced data recovery by sharing actionable intelligence, strengthening data protection, and minimizing downtime after an attack.

According to Nasuni's 2024 report, "The Era of Hybrid Cloud Storage" 59% of organizations consider cloud initiatives essential for enhanced security and faster disaster recovery, with data recovery being the highest priority during ransomware attacks. Hybrid cloud solutions like the Nasuni File Data Platform offer rapid file recovery, built-in ransomware detection and mitigation to minimize the impact of cyberattacks. Now, customers can extend the reach of their Nasuni security capabilities by integrating with CrowdStrike Falcon® Next-Gen SIEM, enabling security teams to receive detailed alerts and respond to threats across the organization at machine speed.

"Recent data predicts that ransomware will cost its victims around $265 billion annually by 2031. Beyond ransom payments, the resulting downtime and recovery efforts can be detrimental to businesses," said David Grant, President at Nasuni. "Nasuni is committed to helping organizations strengthen ransomware protection and accelerate file recovery, keeping data secure throughout its lifecycle. Our new integration with CrowdStrike brings these capabilities to the next level, providing customers with a unified solution to detect and take action against any threats immediately."

Falcon Next-Gen SIEM seamlessly ingests data from any security or IT source, combined with native Falcon platform data, threat intelligence and AI-driven automation to stop breaches. By integrating Nasuni with Falcon Next-Gen SIEM, users gain a unified platform to ingest, process and manage syslog messages, enabling seamless search, reporting, dashboards, and alert actions. Specifically, the new integration will deliver:

Real-time ransomware threat detection - Leverages Nasuni's real-time edge detection to alert security teams to take further action within Falcon Next-Gen SIEM to combat threats.





Enterprise-wide threat visibility - Provides syslog data and alerts to Falcon Next-Gen SIEM, offering valuable insights for recovery, reporting and compliance monitoring within CrowdStrike's unified, threat-centric command console.





Rapid, precise data recovery - Utilizes logs and reporting to enable fast, targeted data recovery within Nasuni while facilitating security actions across the enterprise with CrowdStrike.





Streamlined data onboarding and workflows - Accelerates deployment with simplified Nasuni data onboarding and third-party automated response actions. Unified SOC data and workflows also enhance securities efficiency and improve outcomes.

To learn more about the Nasuni and CrowdStrike partnership, click here.

About Nasuni

Nasuni is a unified file data platform for enterprises facing an explosion of unstructured data, combining storage and data services into a single hybrid cloud solution.

Nasuni's approach enables business resiliency and better data management, while providing solutions that drive IT efficiency - cutting infrastructure costs by up to 65%. Its best-in-class solution also eliminates the need for additional cybersecurity measures or separate backup and disaster recovery. The Nasuni File Data Platform replaces the friction associated with legacy infrastructure with optimized infrastructure flow, supporting modern enterprise expectations for data analytics and business insights.

Nasuni helps businesses transform data from an obstacle into an opportunity. Organizations worldwide rely on Nasuni, spanning the manufacturing, media and advertising, construction (AEC), consumer brands, and energy industries. Its corporate headquarters are located in Boston, Massachusetts, and the company delivers services to over 70 countries. For more information, visit www.nasuni.com.

