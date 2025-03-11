New datacenters catapult Cerebras to hyperscale capacity, offering over 40 million tokens/second to enterprises, governments, and developers worldwide

Cerebras Systems, the pioneer in accelerating generative AI, today announced the launch of six new AI inference datacenters powered by Cerebras Wafer-Scale Engines. These state-of-the-art facilities, equipped with thousands of Cerebras CS-3 systems, are expected to serve over 40 million Llama 70B tokens per second, making Cerebras the world's #1 provider of high-speed inference and the largest domestic high speed inference cloud.

These new datacenters mark a critical milestone in Cerebras' 2025 AI inference scaling plan, expanding aggregate capacity by 20x in order to serve surging customer demand. The Oklahoma City and Montreal datacenters house AI hardware exclusively owned and operated by Cerebras. The remaining sites are jointly operated with Cerebras strategic partner G42. With 85% of total capacity located in the United States, Cerebras will play a key role in advancing our nation's AI infrastructure and leadership.

Cerebras AI Inference Data Centers:

Santa Clara, CA (online)

Stockton, CA (online)

Dallas, TX (online)

Minneapolis, MN (Q2 2025)

Oklahoma City, OK (Q3 2025)

Montreal, Canada (Q3 2025)

Midwest Eastern US (Q4 2025)

Europe (Q4 2025)

Since announcing its high-speed inference offering in August 2024, Cerebras has experienced surging demand from the world's leading AI companies and enterprises. Mistral, France's leading AI startup, uses Cerebras to power its flagship Le Chat AI assistant. Perplexity, the world's leading AI search engine, uses Cerebras to provide instant search results. This month, HuggingFace and AlphaSense, the GitHub of AI and the leading market intelligence platform respectively, both announced they are also adopting Cerebras for its lightning-fast inference capability.

"Cerebras is turbocharging the future of U.S. AI leadership with unmatched performance, scale and efficiency these new global datacenters will serve as the backbone for the next wave of AI innovation," said Dhiraj Mallick, COO, Cerebras Systems. "With six new facilities coming online, we will add the needed capacity to keep up with the enormous demand for Cerebras industry-leading AI inference capabilities, ensuring global access to sovereign, high-performance AI infrastructure that will fuel critical research and business transformation."

Scale Datacenter in Oklahoma City will come online in June 2025, housing over 300 Cerebras CS-3 systems. A state-of-the-art Level 3+ computing facility, Scale Oklahoma City is tornado- and seismically-shielded and connected with triple redundant power stations, making it one of the most robust data centers in the United States. Scale's custom water-cooling solutions make it uniquely suited to powering large scale deployments of Cerebras Wafer Scale systems.

"We are excited to partner with Cerebras to bring world-class AI infrastructure to Oklahoma City," said Trevor Francis, CEO of Scale Datacenter. "Our collaboration with Cerebras underscores our commitment to empowering innovation in AI, and we look forward to supporting the next generation of AI-driven applications."

In July 2025, the Enovum Montreal facility will be fully operational. Enovum is a division of Bit Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBT), that operates the Montreal datacenter. With this deployment, Cerebras brings Wafer Scale inference to the Canadian tech ecosystem for the first time, giving Canadian enterprises, government, and research institutes inference speed 10x faster than the latest GPUs.

"Enovum is thrilled to partner with Cerebras, a company at the forefront of AI innovation, and to further expand and propel Canada's world-class tech ecosystem," said Billy Krassakopoulos, CEO of Enovum Data Centers. "This agreement enables our companies to deliver sophisticated, high-performance colocation solutions tailored for next-generation AI workloads."

Reasoning models such as DeepSeek R1 and OpenAI o3 are the next wave in AI, but can take minutes to generate answers. Cerebras fundamentally solves this challenge by accelerating AI inference speed by 10x, enabling near instant results for the latest reasoning models. With hyperscale capacity coming online starting from Q3 2025, Cerebras is poised to be the market leader in real-time AI inference.

