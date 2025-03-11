Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Aktie jetzt die Chance auf +100 % Kurspotenzial hat!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
10.03.25
15:29 Uhr
1,130 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0901,23019:03
Dow Jones News
11.03.2025 18:45 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
11-March-2025 / 17:13 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
11 March 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               11 March 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      248,241 
Highest price paid per share:         99.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          97.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 97.7413p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 319,235,392 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (319,235,392) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      97.7413p                     248,241

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
526              97.20           08:14:30         00326715985TRLO1     XLON 
1990              97.80           08:15:39         00326716684TRLO1     XLON 
1500              97.80           08:16:41         00326717690TRLO1     XLON 
49               98.60           08:35:13         00326728490TRLO1     XLON 
400              98.60           08:41:11         00326733196TRLO1     XLON 
100              98.80           08:48:38         00326736836TRLO1     XLON 
1003              98.80           08:48:38         00326736837TRLO1     XLON 
200              98.80           08:52:33         00326738567TRLO1     XLON 
200              98.80           08:59:33         00326742538TRLO1     XLON 
204              98.80           08:59:33         00326742539TRLO1     XLON 
779              99.00           09:04:32         00326745096TRLO1     XLON 
1065              99.00           09:09:01         00326747365TRLO1     XLON 
1065              99.00           09:09:01         00326747366TRLO1     XLON 
1300              99.00           09:09:02         00326747369TRLO1     XLON 
452              99.00           09:09:02         00326747370TRLO1     XLON 
2               98.80           09:09:02         00326747372TRLO1     XLON 
2208              98.80           09:09:02         00326747373TRLO1     XLON 
281              98.20           09:09:05         00326747420TRLO1     XLON 
1951              98.20           09:09:40         00326747718TRLO1     XLON 
72               98.20           09:09:40         00326747719TRLO1     XLON 
209              98.20           09:09:40         00326747720TRLO1     XLON 
1101              98.00           09:09:41         00326747722TRLO1     XLON 
1031              98.00           09:09:55         00326747851TRLO1     XLON 
390              98.00           09:10:37         00326748184TRLO1     XLON 
641              98.00           09:10:37         00326748185TRLO1     XLON 
1026              98.00           09:11:30         00326749075TRLO1     XLON 
1023              97.60           09:18:38         00326752947TRLO1     XLON 
1117              97.60           09:23:59         00326756892TRLO1     XLON 
1051              98.00           09:27:14         00326758816TRLO1     XLON 
32               98.20           09:36:09         00326764402TRLO1     XLON 
79               98.20           09:36:16         00326764703TRLO1     XLON 
1106              98.60           09:48:45         00326772608TRLO1     XLON 
1055              98.40           09:48:57         00326772690TRLO1     XLON 
4000              98.40           09:48:57         00326772687TRLO1     XLON 
4927              98.40           09:48:57         00326772688TRLO1     XLON 
4000              98.40           09:48:57         00326772689TRLO1     XLON 
1065              98.40           09:49:00         00326772720TRLO1     XLON 
982              98.40           09:49:15         00326772817TRLO1     XLON 
2935              98.40           09:49:15         00326772816TRLO1     XLON 
824              98.40           09:49:16         00326772828TRLO1     XLON 
37               98.40           09:49:55         00326773088TRLO1     XLON 
788              98.40           09:50:00         00326773126TRLO1     XLON 
1057              98.40           09:52:09         00326774115TRLO1     XLON 
2351              98.40           09:52:09         00326774111TRLO1     XLON 
16333             98.40           09:52:09         00326774112TRLO1     XLON 
824              98.40           09:52:11         00326774134TRLO1     XLON 
81               98.40           09:52:13         00326774149TRLO1     XLON 
876              98.40           09:52:14         00326774159TRLO1     XLON 
2219              98.40           09:52:14         00326774160TRLO1     XLON 
320              98.40           09:52:14         00326774161TRLO1     XLON 
4000              98.40           09:52:28         00326774245TRLO1     XLON 
4000              98.40           09:52:28         00326774246TRLO1     XLON 
420              98.40           09:52:28         00326774247TRLO1     XLON 
668              98.00           10:02:35         00326776662TRLO1     XLON 
79               98.00           10:03:56         00326776708TRLO1     XLON 
326              98.00           10:03:56         00326776709TRLO1     XLON 
514              98.00           10:04:11         00326776724TRLO1     XLON 
1058              97.80           10:06:38         00326776778TRLO1     XLON 
1034              97.60           10:23:30         00326777346TRLO1     XLON 
1059              98.20           10:28:59         00326777742TRLO1     XLON 
1043              98.00           10:29:54         00326777753TRLO1     XLON 
1020              98.00           10:48:04         00326778480TRLO1     XLON 
1037              98.00           10:48:23         00326778489TRLO1     XLON 
1053              97.60           10:48:51         00326778500TRLO1     XLON 
1055              97.60           10:51:21         00326778571TRLO1     XLON 
788              97.60           10:51:21         00326778568TRLO1     XLON 
516              97.60           10:51:21         00326778569TRLO1     XLON 
2696              97.60           10:51:21         00326778570TRLO1     XLON 
49               97.60           10:54:19         00326778642TRLO1     XLON 
1145              97.60           11:04:12         00326778977TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 11, 2025 13:14 ET (17:14 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.