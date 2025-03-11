DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 11-March-2025 / 17:13 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 11 March 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 11 March 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 248,241 Highest price paid per share: 99.00p Lowest price paid per share: 97.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 97.7413p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 319,235,392 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (319,235,392) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 97.7413p 248,241

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 526 97.20 08:14:30 00326715985TRLO1 XLON 1990 97.80 08:15:39 00326716684TRLO1 XLON 1500 97.80 08:16:41 00326717690TRLO1 XLON 49 98.60 08:35:13 00326728490TRLO1 XLON 400 98.60 08:41:11 00326733196TRLO1 XLON 100 98.80 08:48:38 00326736836TRLO1 XLON 1003 98.80 08:48:38 00326736837TRLO1 XLON 200 98.80 08:52:33 00326738567TRLO1 XLON 200 98.80 08:59:33 00326742538TRLO1 XLON 204 98.80 08:59:33 00326742539TRLO1 XLON 779 99.00 09:04:32 00326745096TRLO1 XLON 1065 99.00 09:09:01 00326747365TRLO1 XLON 1065 99.00 09:09:01 00326747366TRLO1 XLON 1300 99.00 09:09:02 00326747369TRLO1 XLON 452 99.00 09:09:02 00326747370TRLO1 XLON 2 98.80 09:09:02 00326747372TRLO1 XLON 2208 98.80 09:09:02 00326747373TRLO1 XLON 281 98.20 09:09:05 00326747420TRLO1 XLON 1951 98.20 09:09:40 00326747718TRLO1 XLON 72 98.20 09:09:40 00326747719TRLO1 XLON 209 98.20 09:09:40 00326747720TRLO1 XLON 1101 98.00 09:09:41 00326747722TRLO1 XLON 1031 98.00 09:09:55 00326747851TRLO1 XLON 390 98.00 09:10:37 00326748184TRLO1 XLON 641 98.00 09:10:37 00326748185TRLO1 XLON 1026 98.00 09:11:30 00326749075TRLO1 XLON 1023 97.60 09:18:38 00326752947TRLO1 XLON 1117 97.60 09:23:59 00326756892TRLO1 XLON 1051 98.00 09:27:14 00326758816TRLO1 XLON 32 98.20 09:36:09 00326764402TRLO1 XLON 79 98.20 09:36:16 00326764703TRLO1 XLON 1106 98.60 09:48:45 00326772608TRLO1 XLON 1055 98.40 09:48:57 00326772690TRLO1 XLON 4000 98.40 09:48:57 00326772687TRLO1 XLON 4927 98.40 09:48:57 00326772688TRLO1 XLON 4000 98.40 09:48:57 00326772689TRLO1 XLON 1065 98.40 09:49:00 00326772720TRLO1 XLON 982 98.40 09:49:15 00326772817TRLO1 XLON 2935 98.40 09:49:15 00326772816TRLO1 XLON 824 98.40 09:49:16 00326772828TRLO1 XLON 37 98.40 09:49:55 00326773088TRLO1 XLON 788 98.40 09:50:00 00326773126TRLO1 XLON 1057 98.40 09:52:09 00326774115TRLO1 XLON 2351 98.40 09:52:09 00326774111TRLO1 XLON 16333 98.40 09:52:09 00326774112TRLO1 XLON 824 98.40 09:52:11 00326774134TRLO1 XLON 81 98.40 09:52:13 00326774149TRLO1 XLON 876 98.40 09:52:14 00326774159TRLO1 XLON 2219 98.40 09:52:14 00326774160TRLO1 XLON 320 98.40 09:52:14 00326774161TRLO1 XLON 4000 98.40 09:52:28 00326774245TRLO1 XLON 4000 98.40 09:52:28 00326774246TRLO1 XLON 420 98.40 09:52:28 00326774247TRLO1 XLON 668 98.00 10:02:35 00326776662TRLO1 XLON 79 98.00 10:03:56 00326776708TRLO1 XLON 326 98.00 10:03:56 00326776709TRLO1 XLON 514 98.00 10:04:11 00326776724TRLO1 XLON 1058 97.80 10:06:38 00326776778TRLO1 XLON 1034 97.60 10:23:30 00326777346TRLO1 XLON 1059 98.20 10:28:59 00326777742TRLO1 XLON 1043 98.00 10:29:54 00326777753TRLO1 XLON 1020 98.00 10:48:04 00326778480TRLO1 XLON 1037 98.00 10:48:23 00326778489TRLO1 XLON 1053 97.60 10:48:51 00326778500TRLO1 XLON 1055 97.60 10:51:21 00326778571TRLO1 XLON 788 97.60 10:51:21 00326778568TRLO1 XLON 516 97.60 10:51:21 00326778569TRLO1 XLON 2696 97.60 10:51:21 00326778570TRLO1 XLON 49 97.60 10:54:19 00326778642TRLO1 XLON 1145 97.60 11:04:12 00326778977TRLO1 XLON

