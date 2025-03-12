MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Monthly Newsletter as at 28 February 2025

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 12

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc

(the "Company")

12 March 2025

Monthly Newsletter as at 28 February 2025

The MIGO Opportunities Trust plc newsletter as at 28 February 2025has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.migoplc.co.uk

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 709 8732

