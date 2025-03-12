Anzeige
12 March 2025
MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Monthly Newsletter as at 28 February 2025

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Monthly Newsletter as at 28 February 2025

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 12

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc

(the "Company")

12 March 2025

Monthly Newsletter as at 28 February 2025

The MIGO Opportunities Trust plc newsletter as at 28 February 2025has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.migoplc.co.uk

- ENDS -

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 709 8732

Neither the contents of the Company's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Company's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.


