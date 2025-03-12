MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Monthly Newsletter as at 28 February 2025
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 12
MIGO Opportunities Trust plc
(the "Company")
12 March 2025
Monthly Newsletter as at 28 February 2025
The MIGO Opportunities Trust plc newsletter as at 28 February 2025has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.migoplc.co.uk
- ENDS -
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 0203 709 8732
Neither the contents of the Company's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Company's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.