Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
KI-Revolution trifft Immobilienmarkt: Pioneers Partner Nabo zielt auf einen 2-Billionen-Dollar-Markt ab!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.03.2025 20:36 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New Recording From Jane Doe Confirms Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter Never Sexually Assaulted Her & Tony Buzbee Pushed Doe To Make False Claims

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter's legal team announced that ABC News obtained and unveiled a new recording from Jane Doe that confirmed that Carter never sexually assaulted her and that lawyer Tony Buzbee urged Doe to make false allegations against Carter.

The recorded conversation, which took place between Doe and private investigators, included the groundbreaking excerpt outlined:

Investigator #1: So you only got into JAY-Z's name because he was asking you and - did he suggest that JAY-Z might have had some part in it?

Jane Doe: He was the one that kind of pushed me towards going forward with him, with JAY-Z.

Investigator #2: With JAY-Z? Buzbee did?

Jane Doe: Yeah

The new audio reaffirms the evidence that Carter's legal team submitted to the Superior Court of the State of California earlier in March, which included two sworn declarations from Butler and Henderson that showed Buzbee pushed his client to lie.

Furthermore, the recording shows that Doe admitted that Carter never sexually assaulted her:

Investigator #1: [Buzbee] asked you about JAY-Z?

Jane Doe: Yeah

Investigator #1: But JAY-Z, was you're saying, he was definitely there? But he had no part in it, or he was just -

Jane Doe: He was there

Investigator #2: He was just there, but he didn't have anything to do with any sexual acts towards you, it was strictly -

Jane Doe: Yeah

In an interview with ABC News, Carter's attorney Alex Spiro explained that "the tape speaks for itself" and "it's effectively a lie and the only reason Mr. Carter is even involved in this is because she was pushed to involve him."

The development comes one day after Buzbee was reprimanded by Judge Ronnie Abrams in an order that confirmed that Buzbee filed a complaint and other pleadings in the Southern District of New York despite not being admitted to practice there. He also failed to disclose the violation despite a previous warning from another judge.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-recording-from-jane-doe-confirms-shawn-jay-z-carter-never-sexually-assaulted-her--tony-buzbee-pushed-doe-to-make-false-claims-302400308.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.