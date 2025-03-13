Fortified Health Security Recognized with Frost & Sullivan's 2024 North American Customer Value Leadership Award for Delivering Unmatched Cybersecurity Protection in Healthcare

Fortified Health Security's customer-driven approach and state-of-the-art cybersecurity services help healthcare providers combat cyber threats while optimizing security operations for its customers.

SAN ANTONIO, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the North American healthcare cybersecurity industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Fortified Health Security with the 2024 North American Customer Value Leadership Award. Fortified Health Security is a leading cybersecurity solution provider that protects healthcare organizations from ever-evolving cyber threats. With a customer-first approach, the company ensures seamless security integration, enabling healthcare providers to significantly enhance operational efficiency, mitigate cyber risks, and maintain regulatory compliance in an increasingly digital healthcare environment.

Fortified Health Security stands out in the healthcare cybersecurity landscape through its game changing Central Command platform, a unified service delivery system that streamlines cybersecurity program management for healthcare organizations. This platform consolidates various services into a single interface, enabling users to identify and track risks, actively monitor threats, and respond swiftly to incidents, improving operational efficiency.

Central Command offers top-notch features, such as a unified dashboard for real-time insights, comparative analytics for benchmarking performance, a comprehensive risk register, and 24/7 live chat support with Fortified's Security Operations Center analysts. Moreover, the platform includes a reliable mobile application that provides users with on-the-go access to critical information and notifications.

"Two fundamental strengths underpin Fortified's success: a cutting-edge service delivery platform (i.e., Central Command) and an innovative business model that operates in concert," said Riana Barnard, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan

Unlike traditional cybersecurity providers that offer one-size-fits-all solutions, Fortified Health Security customizes its managed security services, risk assessments, and compliance support to meet the specific needs of each healthcare organization. The company's round-the-clock Security Operations Center (SOC) provides real-time threat detection, incident response, and continuous monitoring, ensuring that healthcare providers can quickly mitigate cyber risks.

Fortified's advisory services also help organizations align their cybersecurity strategies with industry regulations such as HIPAA, and NIST, reducing compliance burdens while enhancing security resilience. This increases the overall trust in the company and strengthens its position as one of the industry's strongest players.

"Additionally, Fortified reported a net revenue retention rate of 147% in 2023, well above the industry average of 103%. Projections for 2024 indicate that the company will maintain a retention rate of 123%. This data highlights a growing trend where clients are increasing their investments in Fortified, contributing to these exceptional business performance metrics," noted Alejandra Parra, research analyst for healthcare and life sciences at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers, focusing on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes Fortified Health Security's unique focus on augmenting customer value beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

