Condom Market to Reach $26.3 billion, Globally, by 2035 at 5.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Customers' need for more comfort and pleasure is projected to surge the demand for ultra-thin, textured, and flavored condoms. Among tech-savvy consumers, smart condoms with performance-tracking capabilities might also gain popularity.

WILMINGTON, Del., March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Condom Market by Type (Latex, Non Latex), and Distribution Channel (Drug Stores or Pharmacies, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, E commerce, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035". According to the report, the global condom market size was valued at $13.5 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $26.3 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2035.

Download Sample Pages of Research Overview: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14187

Prime determinants of growth

Government programs encouraging contraception, growing concerns about STIs, and increased sexual health knowledge are the main factors driving the condom business. Particularly in emerging nations, the increased focus on population control and family planning feeds demands even more. The industry is growing due to innovations including eco-friendly, textured, and ultra-thin condoms that satisfy changing consumer preferences. The growing popularity of digital marketing and e-commerce has increased the consumer base by making condom purchases more discreet and accessible. Female condoms and non-latex substitutes are also being introduced to promote inclusivity and product diversity. However, there are obstacles, such as cultural shame and competition from alternative forms of birth control. Despite this, it is anticipated that technological advancements, sustainability trends, and ongoing government support will propel consistent market growth on a global level.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2035 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $13.5 billion Market Size in 2032 $26.3 billion CAGR 5.8 % No. of Pages in Report 250 Segments Covered Type and Distribution Channel Drivers • Rising Awareness of Sexual Health

• Government Initiatives and Free Distribution Programs

• Innovations in Product Design Opportunities • Expanding Female Condom Market

• Advancements in Non-Latex Materials Restraints • Cultural and Social Stigma

• Competition from Other Contraceptive Methods

Buy This Research Report (250 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/2187276f9759f333ab41e29d7588fbd0

The latex segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By type, the latex segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the condom market share and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The latex condom market dominates due to its affordability, elasticity, and effectiveness in preventing STIs and pregnancies. The non-latex segment, however, showcases the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. The rise in demand for non-latex alternatives is growing due to allergies and sensitivity concerns.

The drug stores or pharmacies segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By distribution channel, the drug stores or pharmacies segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the condom market share and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Drug stores and pharmacies remain key distribution channels for condoms, offering easy accessibility, trusted brands, and pharmacist recommendations, making them a preferred choice for consumers seeking discreet and reliable contraceptive solutions. The e-commerce segment, however, showcases the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. E-commerce is transforming the condom market by enabling discreet purchasing, offering subscription models, and expanding product accessibility. Digital marketing and online platforms enhance consumer engagement, driving sales growth globally.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2035

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. This region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.0% from 2024-2035. The Asia-Pacific condom market is expanding due to rising sexual health awareness, government-led contraception programs, and growing demand in countries like China, India, and Japan, driven by population growth and STI prevention initiatives.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A14187

Leading Market Players: -

Ansell Ltd.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Karex Industries Sdn. Bhd.

Graphic Armor LLC

Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

HLL Life Care Ltd.

Fuji Latex Co. Ltd

Sagami Rubber Industries

Mankind Pharma Ltd.

Cupid Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the trampoline market. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Explore AMR's Extensive ongoing Coverage on Consumer and Goods Domain:

Plus Size Clothing Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/plus-size-clothing-market-A07966

Golf Clothing Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/golf-clothing-market-A12502

Pet Clothing Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pet-clothing-market-A16890

Drop Cloths Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/drop-cloths-market-A177242

Pajamas Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2034

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pajamas-market-A07739

Kids Wear Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/kids-wear-market

Hosiery Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hosiery-market

Compression Wear and Shapewear Market Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/compression-wear-shapewear-market

Men's Suit Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mens-suit-market-A06495

Sleepwear Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sleepwear-market-A06311

Silk Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/silk-market

Intimate Wear Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/intimate-wear-market

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/consumer-goods/home-products-market-report

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/condom-market-to-reach-26-3-billion-globally-by-2035-at-5-8-cagr-allied-market-research-302401153.html