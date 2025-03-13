DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 13-March-2025 / 16:55 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 13 March 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024 Date of purchase: 13 March 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 249,046 Highest price paid per share: 103.50p Lowest price paid per share: 101.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 102.4403p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 318,830,599 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (318,830,599) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 102.4403p 249,046

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 1828 102.50 08:07:52 00327209007TRLO1 XLON 1947 102.00 08:18:32 00327215221TRLO1 XLON 459 102.00 08:29:15 00327220917TRLO1 XLON 545 102.00 08:29:15 00327220918TRLO1 XLON 91 102.00 08:34:28 00327223655TRLO1 XLON 639 102.00 08:34:28 00327223656TRLO1 XLON 274 102.00 08:34:28 00327223657TRLO1 XLON 419 102.00 08:40:11 00327226698TRLO1 XLON 166 102.00 08:40:11 00327226699TRLO1 XLON 300 102.00 08:40:11 00327226700TRLO1 XLON 117 102.00 08:40:11 00327226701TRLO1 XLON 2003 101.50 08:40:26 00327226893TRLO1 XLON 822 101.50 08:57:45 00327239008TRLO1 XLON 841 101.00 09:02:31 00327245853TRLO1 XLON 75 101.00 09:02:31 00327245854TRLO1 XLON 13 101.00 09:02:31 00327245855TRLO1 XLON 428 101.00 09:08:29 00327250110TRLO1 XLON 200 101.00 09:08:29 00327250111TRLO1 XLON 200 101.00 09:08:29 00327250112TRLO1 XLON 198 103.00 09:53:20 00327289356TRLO1 XLON 6 103.00 09:53:20 00327289357TRLO1 XLON 216 103.00 09:53:20 00327289358TRLO1 XLON 3836 103.50 09:53:32 00327289509TRLO1 XLON 3838 103.50 09:53:44 00327289690TRLO1 XLON 3865 103.50 09:53:56 00327289883TRLO1 XLON 990 103.00 09:54:24 00327290253TRLO1 XLON 486 103.00 09:54:24 00327290254TRLO1 XLON 503 103.00 09:54:24 00327290255TRLO1 XLON 25000 103.00 09:55:40 00327291127TRLO1 XLON 1833 103.00 10:03:31 00327293000TRLO1 XLON 608 103.00 10:03:33 00327293003TRLO1 XLON 25000 103.00 10:03:44 00327293007TRLO1 XLON 239 103.00 10:16:34 00327293615TRLO1 XLON 1593 103.00 10:16:34 00327293616TRLO1 XLON 916 103.00 10:21:06 00327293710TRLO1 XLON 915 103.00 10:21:06 00327293711TRLO1 XLON 1891 103.00 10:43:11 00327294543TRLO1 XLON 945 103.00 10:43:11 00327294544TRLO1 XLON 50000 103.00 10:54:15 00327294956TRLO1 XLON 994 102.50 11:24:19 00327295916TRLO1 XLON 994 102.50 11:24:19 00327295917TRLO1 XLON 994 102.50 11:24:19 00327295918TRLO1 XLON 993 102.50 11:24:19 00327295919TRLO1 XLON 994 102.50 11:24:19 00327295920TRLO1 XLON 989 102.00 12:01:06 00327297126TRLO1 XLON 988 102.00 12:01:06 00327297127TRLO1 XLON 2896 102.50 12:21:53 00327298175TRLO1 XLON 1914 102.50 12:30:01 00327298515TRLO1 XLON 957 102.50 12:30:01 00327298516TRLO1 XLON 1914 102.50 12:32:00 00327298626TRLO1 XLON 1565 102.50 12:39:30 00327298754TRLO1 XLON 273 102.50 12:46:10 00327298942TRLO1 XLON 646 102.50 12:46:10 00327298943TRLO1 XLON 919 102.50 12:46:10 00327298944TRLO1 XLON 950 102.00 12:59:52 00327299212TRLO1 XLON 950 102.00 12:59:52 00327299213TRLO1 XLON 1949 102.00 13:24:19 00327300185TRLO1 XLON 974 102.00 13:24:19 00327300186TRLO1 XLON 975 102.00 13:24:19 00327300187TRLO1 XLON 1408 101.00 13:34:38 00327300676TRLO1 XLON 376 101.00 13:34:39 00327300677TRLO1 XLON 1279 101.00 13:36:34 00327300784TRLO1 XLON 919 101.00 13:37:40 00327300936TRLO1 XLON 1949 101.00 13:44:30 00327301233TRLO1 XLON 18 101.00 13:44:30 00327301232TRLO1 XLON 1216 101.00 13:45:30 00327301273TRLO1 XLON 792 101.00 13:45:33 00327301274TRLO1 XLON 1005 101.00 13:45:41 00327301277TRLO1 XLON 987 101.00 13:46:21 00327301305TRLO1 XLON 2 101.00 13:49:01 00327301407TRLO1 XLON

