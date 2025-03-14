Class Over Inc.: Class Over Expands AI Learning with Creative Interaction Course

Class Over Inc., a leading online education platform ("Classover"), announced today the launch of its AI Creative Interaction course. This program is designed to teach students how to harness cutting-edge artificial intelligence ("AI") tools, such as MidJourney, to create stunning digital artwork. By integrating AI-driven creativity into the curriculum, Classover is empowering students to explore new forms of artistic expression while building essential digital skills for the future.

With the rise of AI in creative industries, understanding and utilizing AI-generated content is becoming an invaluable skill. The AI Creative Interaction course not only introduces students to AI-assisted design but also encourages critical thinking and problem-solving through hands-on projects. Students will learn to interact with AI as a collaborative tool, enhancing their artistic vision while gaining practical experience in emerging technologies.

This latest initiative is part of Classover's broader commitment to leveraging AI to enhance interactive learning experiences. By blending AI-powered tools with live instruction, Classover is creating an educational environment where students can engage dynamically with both instructors and technology, fostering a deeper understanding of complex concepts in an intuitive and engaging way.

About Classover

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in New York, Classover has rapidly emerged as a leader in educational technology, specializing in live online courses for K-12 students worldwide. Offering a diverse curriculum tailored to different learning levels and interests, Classover empowers students through personalized instruction, innovative course design, and cutting-edge AI technology. From creativity-driven programs to competitive test preparation, Classover is dedicated to redefining education through accessible, high-quality learning experiences.

