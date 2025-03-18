The Porsche and Piëch family clans have firmly dismissed reports about plans to sell their Volkswagen shares, triggering a positive market response. A spokesperson for Porsche SE, the families' investment vehicle, refuted media speculation about a potential partial sale of VW shares, stating: "There have been no concrete considerations to sell VW shares, nor have discussions with potential investors taken place." Porsche SE, which controls 53.3% of Volkswagen's voting shares, emphasized its commitment as a long-term anchor shareholder and expressed confidence in Volkswagen's value growth potential. The clarification resonated well with financial markets, as Volkswagen's preferred shares climbed 0.60% to €108.30, while the sports car subsidiary Porsche AG rose 1.08% to €54.08. Porsche SE itself gained 0.55%, reaching €38.23. Meanwhile, Swiss banking giant UBS upgraded Volkswagen's preferred shares from "Sell" to "Neutral," citing positive revenue momentum and progress in the automaker's performance.

Audi Announces Major Restructuring Plan

While ownership structure remains stable, Volkswagen's premium subsidiary Audi is implementing extensive restructuring measures. Following negotiations between management and works council, Audi has reached a "future agreement" aimed at strengthening competitiveness at its German facilities in Ingolstadt and Neckarsulm. The plan involves cutting up to 7,500 administrative and development positions by 2029, targeting annual savings exceeding €1 billion. Simultaneously, job security guarantees at both locations have been extended by four years through 2033. Audi plans to invest approximately €8 billion in its German sites to support its transition to electric mobility.

