Nvidia's stock experienced volatility ahead of the highly anticipated GPU Technology Conference (GTC 2025) beginning Monday, with shares declining 1.8% while the broader S&P 500 gained 0.6%. Investors are closely watching this key event where CEO Jensen Huang will deliver Tuesday's keynote address, expected to reveal crucial developments in the company's Blackwell chip architecture for AI applications. Following recent price fluctuations, including a roughly 20% drop from January highs, market participants are particularly focused on confirmation that earlier issues with the next-generation Blackwell chips have been resolved. The conference outcomes could provide decisive momentum not only for Nvidia's future trajectory but for the entire AI market landscape amidst increasing competition.

Quantum Computing Developments Gaining Attention

For the first time, GTC will feature a dedicated Quantum Day where industry representatives will discuss the future of quantum computing and potential application areas. Market rumors suggest Nvidia might present a roadmap for its own quantum computing products, speculation that has already significantly boosted shares of companies like D-Wave Quantum and other industry players. Investors are also monitoring how Nvidia will advance its "AI Continuum" vision, enabling seamless integration of AI applications across devices, edge computing, and cloud infrastructure. This development occurs against a backdrop of cautious market sentiment as traders also await the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision on Wednesday.

