Roborock Remains the #1 top selling Robot Vacuum Cleaner Brand globally in 2024

HONG KONG, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2024, Roborock, the global leader in ultra-intelligent home robotics engineered to simplify daily life, ranked once again first in global sales volume and turnover amongst Robotic Vacuum Cleaner (RVC) Brands, according to IDC on its 2024 Q4 Worldwide Smart Home Device Tracker released earlier this week.

Roborock's global market share for the year in terms of sales volume was 16%, with the brand's total turnover reaching 22.3%. This represents a YoY increase in the amount of unit shipments by Roborock of 20.7%.

Roborock's leading position is obvious across United States and China. Also, Roborock ranks as the top #1 selling RVC brand in volume and value in Denmark, Finland, Germany, Norway, South Korea, Switzerland, and Turkey.

According to IDC, Roborock's overseas expansion prioritizes developed markets with high demand for smart home products equipped with the latest technology. The brand also emphasizes both online and offline distribution that can provide adequate returns to its intensive R&D efforts.

Also noted by IDC, Roborock's wide product portfolio covers low, medium, and high-end market segments, and its flagship OmniGrip robotic arm has become a symbol of the industry's accelerated development.

The IDC paper comes a few weeks after Roborock won several prestigious global media awards at CES 2025 based on the launch of its new revolutionary Roborock Saros series, including the Roborock Saros 10R, the Roborock Saros 10, and the Roborock Saros Z70, the most cutting-edge robotic vacuum cleaner of the year featuring an OmniGrip, the first-of-its-kind mass-produced* foldable robotic arm with five-axis that can deploy itself to clean areas previously obstructed and (1) put away small items such as socks, small towels, tissue papers, and sandals under 300g (1).

