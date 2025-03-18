NuraLogix Corporation: Nuralogix Announces Its Next-Generation Anura MagicMirror: Advanced Health Monitoring Now with 4G Connectivity

Next-gen smart mirror integrates AI-powered health monitoring with seamless 4G connectivity for enhanced telehealth, retail, and wellness applications

TORONTO, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuralogix , a global pioneer in Affective Ai and the developer of the most widely recognized of the contactless blood pressure app, has today announced the latest evolution of its groundbreaking Anura® MagicMirror. Now equipped with 4G connectivity and a sleek, enhanced design, the next-generation smart mirror expands its capabilities for real-time, contactless health monitoring across various industries, from hospitals and clinics to retail locations and corporate wellness programs.

Revolutionizing Health Monitoring with AI-Powered Insights

The MagicMirror is the first smart mirror that uses Nuralogix proprietary Transdermal Optical Imaging (TOI) technology to analyze facial blood flow and extract comprehensive health insights in just 30 seconds. Integrated with the company's cloud-based DeepAffex platform, the mirror provides over 100 health parameters, including:

Vitals: Blood pressure, pulse rate, breathing rate, body temperature

Blood pressure, pulse rate, breathing rate, body temperature Physiological: Heart rate variability

Heart rate variability General Risks: Heart attack risk, stroke risk, fatty liver disease risk

Heart attack risk, stroke risk, fatty liver disease risk Mental Wellness Indicators: Mental stress Index

Mental stress Index Physical Assessments: Body mass index and facial skin age

Body mass index and facial skin age Blood Biomarker Risks: Hemoglobin A1C risk and fasting blood glucose risk

With the addition of 4G connectivity, MagicMirror offers seamless, real-time data transmission, making it an ideal solution for healthcare providers, retailers, corporate wellness programs, and smart home integration. This ensures broader accessibility in remote areas and greater flexibility for businesses looking to leverage cutting-edge health analytics. In addition to 4G connectivity MagicMirror can already utilize WiFi and connected Ethernet enabling users to be connected wherever and whenever they need.

Designed for Versatility Across Industries

Built to support both anonymous and registered users, the MagicMirror is designed for diverse applications, including:

Clinics and Hospitals: Enables patients to have vitals and health risks assessed to streamline and speed up triage 1

Enables patients to have vitals and health risks assessed to streamline and speed up triage Retail & Consumer Health: Enhancing customer experiences in pharmacies, gyms, and wellness centers

Enhancing customer experiences in pharmacies, gyms, and wellness centers Elder Care & Assisted Living: Offering a non-intrusive solution for monitoring the well-being of aging populations

Offering a non-intrusive solution for monitoring the well-being of aging populations Corporate & Workplace Wellness: Empowering organizations to monitor employee well-being and promote proactive health management

Effortless Health Monitoring for All Users

When a user sits in front of the MagicMirror, the device automatically detects their presence and initiates a 30-second scan. This hands-free approach eliminates the need for multiple manual inputs, ensuring ease of use-especially for individuals with mobility challenges, elderly populations, and other users who benefit from a seamless health assessment experience.

Empowering a Healthier Future

"With the latest enhancements to Anura MagicMirror we are making contactless health monitoring even more accessible and efficient," said Chris Lin, Chief Marketing Officer at Nuralogix. "The integration of 4G connectivity and a refined form factor means that businesses, healthcare providers, and individuals can seamlessly access crucial health insights anytime, anywhere. This is another step forward in the NuraLogix mission to transform global health monitoring with AI-powered innovation."

To learn more about Nuralogix and the Anura MagicMirror, visit www.nuralogix.ai .

About Nuralogix

Nuralogix is a pioneer in the development of Affective Ai and the creator of groundbreaking contactless blood pressure measurement technology. The company's patented cloud based Affective Ai Platform- DeepAffex can measure over 100 health and wellness parameters using a conventional video camera and its patented Transdermal Optical Imaging (TOI) technique to extract facial blood flow information from the human face. This is demonstrated in the most widely recognized of the contactless health monitoring Anura® app.

About Affective AI

Affective AI is the intersection between Affective Computing and Artificial Intelligence. It is the ability to recognize, measure, predict and simulate human affects that take the form of physiological and psychological states using AI trained models.

_____________________ 1 *In the United States, this product is for Investigational Use Only. The performance characteristics of this product have not been established.

