Kroll Associates: Kroll Expands Expertise in Latin America with Talent Acquisition of Global Project Strategy

BOGOTA, Colombia, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kroll, the leading independent provider of global financial and risk advisory solutions, today announced the talent acquisition of professionals from Global Project Strategy ("GPS"), a renowned international boutique consulting firm. This move significantly enhances Kroll's current capabilities in the Spain and Latin American markets, as well as globally, in international arbitration and dispute resolution; specifically, infrastructure, construction, energy and financial arbitrations, delay analysis, quantum computing, and expert witness services.

Joining Kroll as Managing Directors in Bogota and Miami are GPS co-founders, and prominent experts, Bernardo Gamboa Castilla and Carlos E. Sosa. The GPS team brings a wealth of experience, built over more than two decades. Professionals based in Colombia, Panama, the United States and Venezuela will join the more than 300 professionals that Kroll already has across Latin America, in: Argentina, Brazil, the Caribbean, Colombia and Mexico. This news underscores Kroll's commitment to strategic growth in Latin America and broader Spanish-speaking markets.

Jose Albaladejo, Managing Director, Expert Services at Kroll, shared, "The integration of GPS into Kroll strengthens our leadership in the disputes market and allows us to continue offering a first-class service in the quantification of financial and technical damages, as well as in the analysis of large-scale projects. We have worked alongside this impressive team for a long time and are delighted to welcome them to our team."

Carlos E. Sosa, Managing Director, Expert Services at Kroll, added, "We chose to join Kroll because of its outstanding reputation and commitment to excellence. By integrating our team, we can complement Kroll's service offerings in construction disputes, providing credible and authoritative testimony in complex international arbitration, offering specialized expertise in resolving construction-related conflicts, delay analysis and leading advancements in quantum computing for the Latin American market."

Bernardo Gamboa Castilla, Managing Director, Expert Services at Kroll, continued, "Kroll's global reach and innovative approach allow us to enhance how we serve our clients internationally, broadening the range of local and international services available, particularly in construction disputes and quantum computing. Leveraging our combined expertise strengthens our position as the go-to partner for clients in the Latin American market. Together, we are set to drive innovative solutions for emerging industry challenges and deliver even better solutions for our clients."

Kroll is one of the largest international disputes firms worldwide, with more than 250 experts in just the area of delay analysis and quantification of financial and technical damages alone. The firm is currently working on more than 40 arbitration proceedings in different Chambers, such as the ICC, ICSID, ICDR, and is assisting leading law firms across multiple countries, including those named above, plus Chile, Ecuador and Peru. Of particular note, was Kroll's role as an independent expert in the quantification of damages from the environmental disaster caused by the collapse of the Mariana mine in Brazil in 2015.

Graham McNeill, Global Head of Expert Services at Kroll, commented, "We're thrilled to welcome the talented professionals from GPS. Their extensive experience and technical expertise in disputes, project management, contract support, and independent engineering expand our services and capabilities. With a proven track record and over two decades of success in the oil, gas, and infrastructure sectors, they understand the complexities of foreign investment and contracts. By integrating GPS's seasoned professionals, Kroll is poised to deliver even greater value and support to its clients worldwide."

