Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2025) - Sweet Poison Spirits Inc. (CSE: SPS) (FSE: N7S) (the "Company" or "Sweet Poison") announces the company has agreed to purchase up to an additional ten (10) ultra efficient crypto mining rigs from Goodwin Ventures Corp. to be focused on Mining the ALEO token with the following specifications:

ABOUT THE MINING RIGS BEING PURCHASED

Goldshell AE-BOX II ("Goldshell") is an ASIC miner designed for zkSNARK algorithm, specifically targeting ALEO (Aleo). The Goldshell AE-BOX II delivers an average hashrate of 54Mh/s while consuming 530W of power, resulting in an energy efficiency of 0.01j/kh. Goldshell is an industry-leading technology company, that was founded in 2017.

Brian Gusko, Director stated "These particular mining rigs have been carefully selected in preparation for what the company believes is the upcoming next leg of the 'crypto bull-market' while focusing on profitability during the current market pull back."

ABOUT ALEO

Aleo was born from a desire to achieve the impossible - to build a user experience on the web that is both truly personal and truly private. Aleo is the first platform to offer fully private applications. Aleo achieves this by leveraging decentralized systems and zero-knowledge cryptography to protect user data on the web. At its core, Aleo offers users and application developers unbounded compute with absolute privacy. By architecting Aleo as a blockchain that is private-by-default, open-source, and built for the web, Aleo believes Aleo is uniquely positioned to address the shortcomings of blockchain adoption.

As of March 14th, 2025 Aleo has a market capitalization of USD $96.2 Million and has a 24-hour trading volume of $7.3 Million. Aleo hit an all time high market cap of approximately $9.3 Billion on September 24, 2024 with a 24-hour trading volume of $24.57 Million. Aleo trades on over 20 crypto currency exchanges according to Coinmarketcap.com.

The Company will take delivery of one (1) initial unit prior to completing the balance of the purchase in order to test delivery times and performance of the equipment.

EXISTING EQUIPMENT OWNED BY SWEET POISON

The Company currently owns 150 SC200 SiaCoin mining rigs. The Company is currently working towards lower cost power solutions to make these particular rigs more economical.

About SiaCoin

Siacoin (SC) is the native utility token of Sia, a blockchain-based distributed, decentralized cloud storage platform. Sia acts as a secure, trustless marketplace for cloud storage in which users can lease access to their unused storage space. Agreements and transactions are enforced with smart contracts, and Siacoin is the medium of exchange for paying for storage on the network. The main goal of the project is to become the "backbone storage layer of the internet." Sia was originally announced in May 2014 before being revised and re-announced a year later in May 2015. It officially launched in June 2015. Learn more about Siacoin at Sia - Decentralized data storage

As of March 14th, 2025 SiaCoin has a market capitalization of USD $173 Million and has a 24-hour trading volume of $22 Million. SiaCoin hit an all time high market cap of over $2.4 Billion on January 5th, 2018 on 24-hour trading volume of over $94 Million. SiaCoin trades on over 57 Centralized crypto exchanges according to Coinmarketcap.com.

