AWE2025 Is Upon Us: Top-tier Innovators Debut AI-Driven Living Solutions in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From March 20-23, 2025, the Appliance & Electronics World Expo 2025 (AWE2025) will unfold at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre. Centered on the theme "AI for All," it will bring together more than 1,000 leading home appliance and consumer electronics brands worldwide to present the latest breakthroughs and AI-powered smart living innovations in products, solutions and scenarios.

AWE2025 will showcase a world-class roster of global home appliance and consumer electronics brands, featuring international powerhouses like Bosch, Siemens, Fisher & Paykel, Panasonic, Samsung, Sony, LG, Gorenje, ASKO, Whirlpool, Hitachi, THOMSON, Honeywell, Laurastar, and Westinghouse. Top Chinese industry players and market leaders will also be present, including Haier Smart Home, Hisense, TCL, RayNeo, Casarte, Changhong, Gree, San Yi Niao, Fotile, Robam, Vatti, Vanward, Macro, Aux, Aucma, Royalstar, Joyoung, Supor, Lexy, Ecovacs, Tineco, Dreame, and Roborock. Tech trailblazers, such as Huawei, BYD, HiSilicon, Unitree, Ezviz, and Shokz, will highlight AI ecosystem advancements. At AWE2025, participants will stage over 100 product launches, demonstrating the appeal of manufacturers' flagship products and pioneering technologies.

As smart ecosystems get more integrated, home appliances and consumer electronics have evolved to connect areas like home, health, energy, and mobility. AWE2025 will display a comprehensive smart living ecosystem, promoting deeper industry integration. This year marks the debut of a new energy vehicle brand, BYD. AWE2025 will also feature a "Mobile Home" section for NEVs, displaying popular models from NIO, Li Auto, XPeng, Zeekr, and Great Wall Motor. This section will highlight NEVs, smart homes, and AI technology through scenarios such as camping, audio and video entertainment, and office setups to present future mobility solutions. Additionally, it will spotlight robotics companies, with Unitree showcasing its consumer-grade four-legged robot, along with five other robotics companies in the "36Kr Future + Robotics" area.

The China Household Electrical Appliances Association (CHEAA), China Media Group's General Manager Office, and AWE, alongside Shanghai Pudong New Area Commerce Commission, will collaborate with platforms like JD.com, Tmall, Douyin, Suning.com, Xiaohongshu, Kuaishou, and Bilibili to launch the AWE Shopping Festival, allowing visitors to try new products in-person while enjoying policy-backed discounts for online purchases.

To step up engagement with overseas stakeholders, AWE has invited the European and American Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Expo Promoter, and cross-border trade platforms. It will welcome distributors and manufacturers from dozens of countries and regions, including Japan, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Middle East for business and procurement opportunities. Key events like China-ASEAN Home Appliance and Consumer Electronics Industry Top Channels Summit and AWE Overseas Buyers Sourcing Meeting will connect Chinese industries with global markets through tangible partnerships. The International Roundtable of Household Appliance Manufacturer Associations (IRHMA2025) will be held during AWE, gathering leaders from industry associations worldwide.

Notably, top executives from multinational giants such as BSH, Panasonic, Samsung, and LG will be present. At AWE2024, overseas visitors from 79 countries and regions drove a 36% year-on-year surge in international attendance, marking three straight years of growth. With AWE's global influence rising, organizers anticipate an even higher international turnout this year.

Amid Chinese enterprises' global expansion and cross-sector integration, AWE will host its two flagship AWE Summits, along with other concurrent events.

Fueled by policy support and AI-driven innovation, AWE will feature broader horizons, deeper industry insights, and enhanced interactive experiences, paving the way for businesses and consumers to embrace a new era of intelligent living.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2644159/AWE2025.jpg

