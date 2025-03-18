In an era when technology is transforming healthcare to make it accessible anytime, anywhere, Smart Meter, the leader in remote patient monitoring (RPM) solutions, has teamed up with FibriCheck to launch their groundbreaking Atrial Fibrillation (Afib) detection app in the U.S. Already used by over one million patients in Europe, this innovative app turns smartphones into potentially life-saving diagnostic tools, putting control of heart health right at users' fingertips.

FibriCheck, an FDA-cleared mobile app, harnesses cutting-edge algorithms and the built-in camera on smartphones to detect irregular heart rhythms that may signal Afib-one of the leading causes of stroke and cardiovascular complications. With Smart Meter's seamless integration, healthcare professionals can now access real-time heart rhythm data through a secure and clinically validated platform, enabling faster intervention and improved patient outcomes.

The Growing Urgency for Accessible Afib Detection

Afib, an irregular and rapid heart rhythm, affects over 10 million Americans, many of whom are undiagnosed due to its intermittent nature and often symptomless onset. This partnership seeks to bridge that gap, democratizing access to critical heart health monitoring and revolutionizing how Americans manage their cardiovascular health.

"Afib monitoring should not be confined to hospitals or expensive equipment," said Casey Pittock, CEO of Smart Meter. "FibriCheck offers an elegant, accessible solution, empowering individuals to proactively monitor their heart rhythms using only their smartphone."

Game-Changing Features of FibriCheck:

FDA-cleared with proven accuracy through clinical trials

- Instant results in just one minute

- Requires no additional devices-just a smartphone

- Offers valuable insights into heart rhythm trends to guide healthcare decisions

How It Works

By simply placing a finger over the smartphone's camera lens, users can perform a non-invasive heart rhythm check anytime, anywhere. The app's sophisticated algorithms analyze patterns and provide actionable data that could save lives.

A Partnership with Far-Reaching Impacts

"Partnering with Smart Meter is a big step toward making advanced heart health solutions more accessible in the U.S," said Lars Grieten, CEO of FibriCheck. "This collaboration strengthens our commitment to innovation and patient empowerment while ensuring reliable, evidence-based technology for better cardiovascular care. By expanding access to essential diagnostics, like digital heart rhythm monitoring, we're helping people monitor their heart health using their own smartphone devices."

By offering this innovative app to its extensive network of RPM companies and healthcare providers, Smart Meter is paving the way for real-time Afib monitoring, personalized care, and earlier intervention.

About FibriCheck

FibriCheck's medically certified technology transforms consumer devices like smartphones into FDA-cleared medical tools for the detection and monitoring of atrial fibrillation and other arrhythmia issues without additional hardware or logistical challenges. Its AI-driven analysis of intermittent and remote PPG measurements provides real-time data to the Smart Meter platform, giving healthcare providers insights into heart rate, rhythm, and Afib characteristics, including symptom patterns. With over 1 million users and adoption across 70+ health systems in the U.S., E.U., U.K., Australia, and the Middle East, FibriCheck enhances clinical decision-making, reduces wait times and costs, and improves efficiency for both patients and providers.

About Smart Meter, LLC

Smart Meter is the premier technology infrastructure provider for Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and patient engagement. We reliably deliver millions of real-time vital health readings from over 300,000 patients using our proprietary FDA registered cellular devices through our exclusive AT&T private data network. Trusted by thousands of healthcare service providers, Smart Meter is revolutionizing the way health data supports patient well-being and care. Learn more at www.SmartMeterRPM.com

