Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2025) - The BC Bud Corporation (CSE: BCBC) (OTCQB: BCBCF) (FSE: W04) ("The BC Bud Co." or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated February 21, 2025 it has received both shareholder approval and conditional approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") to complete its proposed change of business from a cannabis issuer to an investment issuer (the "Change of Business"). This marks an important milestone in the Company's strategic shift, reflecting strong shareholder and regulatory confidence in its vision and future direction.

The Company is diligently finalizing the remaining regulatory and procedural steps required for final approval. As part of this process, the Company has prepared a Form 2A Listing Statement. This comprehensive document outlines key details of the proposed Change of Business, including the composition of the Company's initial investment portfolio, its target investment sectors, strategic investment approach, use of available funds and the Company's investment policy. A final version of the Listing Statement will be made available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

"We are excited to embark on this new chapter and are grateful for the support of our shareholders as we reposition the Company for long-term growth and value creation," said Brayden Sutton, CEO of the Company.

In connection with the Change of Business, the Company will be rebranding from "The BC Bud Co." to "Digital Commodities Capital Corp." and will change its ticker symbol to "RIPP", a move that signals the Company's refreshed focus and strategic outlook. The new name and ticker are expected to take effect in the coming days. The Company remains committed to keeping shareholders informed as it advances through the final stages of this transition.

