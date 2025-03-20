Anzeige
20.03.2025
JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Directors Dealing

JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Directors Dealing

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 20

20 March 2025

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

The Company was notified on 14 March 2025 that due to the completion of a compulsory redemption of Ordinary Shares which took place on 13 March 2025, the following holdings of Ordinary Shares belonging to Ashley Paxton (a Director of the Company) and Alexandra Paxton (Ashley Paxton's spouse) had reduced as follows:

Compulsory redemption of Ordinary Shares

  • Holding prior to completion of the redemption: 21,400
  • Number of Ordinary Shares redeemed: 2,326
  • Price at which the Ordinary Shares were redeemed:US$4.08 per Ordinary Share

Following the compulsory redemption, Ashley Paxton and Alexandra Paxton beneficially holds a total of 19,074 Ordinary Shares in the Company.

For further information:

Kit Dunford / Ed Berry
FTI Consulting

+44 (0)7717 417 038 / +44 (0)7703 330 199

David Zalaznick
Jordan/Zalaznick Advisers, Inc.

+1 212 485 9410

Emma-Jayne Wherry
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

+44 (0) 1481 745 724


