Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Form 8.1 (a) & (b) OPD -2

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Form 8.1 (a) & (b) OPD 20-March-2025 / 11:35 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ap9 FORM 8.1(a) & (b) (Opening Position Disclosure) IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2022 BY AN OFFEROR OR AN OFFEREE 1. KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Dalata Hotel Group PLC (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): N/A The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named. (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Dalata Hotel Group PLC Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree (d) Is the discloser the offeror or the offeree? Offeree (e) Date position held: 19 March 2025 The latest practicable date prior to the disclosure (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser also making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? N/A If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

If there are interests and positions to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2 for each additional class of relevant security.

Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates (Note 1)

Class of relevant security: (Note 2) Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: Nil - Nil - (2) Cash-settled derivatives: Nil - Nil - (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/ sell: Nil - Nil - Total: Nil - Nil -

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of options including rights to subscribe for new securities and any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8.

3. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Details of any interests and short positions (including directors' and other employee options) of any person acting in concert with the party making the disclosure: Dalata Hotel Group PLC Directors: The directors of Dalata Hotel Group Plc detailed in the table below (together with their connected persons under Rule 3.3(b)(ii) of Part A of the Irish Takeover Rules) have the following interests in Dalata Hotel Group PLC Class of Percentage of Total number ordinary shares underlying Director Relevant Number of ordinary shares held at total issued outstanding options, awards, employee Security midnight on 17 March 2025 share capital share plan and other subscription rights (rounded) Dermot 851,040 (of which 293,938 are held Crowley Ordinary via the Dalata Hotel Group plc 0.402% 663,325 Restricted Share Trust - see below) John Hennessy Ordinary 200,000 0.095% - Shane 345,928 (of which 200,391 are held Casserly Ordinary via the Dalata Hotel Group plc 0.164% 346,086 Restricted Share Trust - see below) 131,952 (of which 59,209 are held Carol Phelan Ordinary via the Dalata Hotel Group plc 0.062% 346,086 Restricted Share Trust - see below) Des McCann Ordinary 54,914 0.026% 208,853 Cathriona Ordinary - - - Hallahan Elizabeth Ordinary 8,000 0.004% - McMeikan Gervaise Ordinary 25,939 0.012% - Slowey Jon Mortimore Ordinary - - - TOTAL 1,617,773 0.765% 1,564,350

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8.

Interests and short positions held by J&E Davy, presumed concert party of the offeree Class of relevant security: Ordinary Shares Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 77,591 0.04% N/A (2) Cash-settled derivatives: N/A N/A N/A (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/ sell: N/A N/A N/A Total: 77,591 0.04% Interests and short positions held by the Employee Benefit Trust for the benefit of current and future employees of the Offeree, managed by Computershare Trustees (Jersey) Limited, presumed concert party of the offeree Class of relevant security: Ordinary Shares Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 1,173,653 0.55% N/A (2) Cash-settled derivatives: N/A N/A N/A (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/ sell: N/A N/A N/A Total: 1,173,653 0.55% Interests and short positions held by the trustees of the Dalata Hotel Group plc Restricted Share Trust, being Goodbody Trustees Limited, for and on behalf of certain employees or former employees of Dalata Hotel Group plc, presumed concert party of the offeree Class of relevant security: Ordinary Shares Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 998,804 0.47% N/A (2) Cash-settled derivatives: N/A N/A N/A (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/ sell: N/A N/A N/A Total: 998,804 0.47% N/A

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer making the disclosure or any person acting in concert with it: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none" Nil

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated. Nil

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? No Date of disclosure: 20 March 2025 Contact name: Sean McKeon Telephone number: 00353 1 82069400

Public disclosures under Rule 8.1 of the Rules must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

NOTES ON FORM 8.1(a) and (b)

1. See the definition of "interest in a relevant security" in Rule 2.5 of Part A of the Rules and see Rule 8.6(a) of Part B of the Rules.

2. See the definition of "relevant securities" in Rule 2.1 of Part A of the Rules.

3. If details included in a disclosure under Rule 8 are incorrect, they should be corrected as soon as practicable in a subsequent disclosure. Such disclosure should state clearly that it corrects details disclosed previously, identify the disclosure or disclosures being corrected, and provide sufficient detail for the reader to understand the nature of the corrections. In the case of any doubt, the Panel should be consulted.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

References in these notes to "the Rules" are to the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Takeover Rules, 2022.

