Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Form 8.1 (a) & (b) OPD -2

20.03.2025 13:09 Uhr
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Form 8.1 (a) & (b) OPD

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Form 8.1 (a) & (b) OPD 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Form 8.1 (a) & (b) OPD 
20-March-2025 / 11:35 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Ap9 
 
FORM 8.1(a) & (b) 
(Opening Position Disclosure) 
 
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL 
 
OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2022 BY AN 
OFFEROR OR AN OFFEREE 
 
1. KEY INFORMATION 
 
(a) Full name of discloser:                                      Dalata Hotel 
                                                   Group PLC 
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): 
                                                   N/A 
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and 
beneficiaries must be named. 
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: 
                                                   Dalata Hotel 
                                                   Group PLC 
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree 
(d) Is the discloser the offeror or the offeree?                           Offeree 
(e) Date position held: 
                                                   19 March 2025 
The latest practicable date prior to the disclosure 
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser also making disclosures in respect of 
any other party to the offer? 
                                                   N/A 
 
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

If there are interests and positions to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2 for each additional class of relevant security.

Ap10

Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates (Note 1) 

Class of relevant security: (Note 2) 
                                          Interests Short positions 
                                          Number % Number    % 
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:                  Nil  - Nil      - 
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:                            Nil  - Nil      - 
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/ sell: Nil  -  Nil     - 
Total:                                       Nil  - Nil     -

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of options including rights to subscribe for new securities and any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8.

3. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY MAKING THE DISCLOSURE 

Details of any interests and short positions (including directors' and other employee options) of any person acting in 
concert with the party making the disclosure: 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC Directors: The directors of Dalata Hotel Group Plc detailed in the table below (together with 
their connected persons under Rule 3.3(b)(ii) of Part A of the Irish Takeover Rules) have the following interests in 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC 
       Class of                   Percentage of   Total number ordinary shares underlying 
Director   Relevant Number of ordinary shares held at  total issued   outstanding options, awards, employee 
       Security midnight on 17 March 2025      share capital   share plan and other subscription rights 
                              (rounded) 
Dermot         851,040 (of which 293,938 are held 
Crowley    Ordinary via the Dalata Hotel Group plc   0.402%      663,325 
            Restricted Share Trust - see below) 
John Hennessy Ordinary 200,000               0.095%      - 
Shane          345,928 (of which 200,391 are held 
Casserly   Ordinary via the Dalata Hotel Group plc   0.164%      346,086 
            Restricted Share Trust - see below) 
            131,952 (of which 59,209 are held 
Carol Phelan Ordinary via the Dalata Hotel Group plc   0.062%      346,086 
            Restricted Share Trust - see below) 
Des McCann  Ordinary 54,914               0.026%      208,853 
Cathriona   Ordinary -                  -         - 
Hallahan 
Elizabeth   Ordinary 8,000                0.004%      - 
McMeikan 
Gervaise   Ordinary 25,939               0.012%      - 
Slowey 
Jon Mortimore Ordinary -                  -         - 
TOTAL          1,617,773              0.765%      1,564,350

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8. 

Interests and short positions held by J&E Davy, presumed concert party of the offeree 
Class of relevant security: Ordinary Shares 
                                          Interests  Short positions 
                                          Number %   Number    % 
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:                  77,591 0.04% N/A 
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:                            N/A  N/A  N/A 
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/ sell: N/A  N/A  N/A 
Total:                                       77,591 0.04% 
Interests and short positions held by the Employee Benefit Trust for the benefit of current and future employees of the 
Offeree, managed by Computershare Trustees (Jersey) Limited, presumed concert party of the offeree 
Class of relevant security: Ordinary Shares 
                                            Interests    Short positions 
                                            Number  %   Number   % 
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:                    1,173,653 0.55% N/A 
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:                              N/A    N/A  N/A 
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/ sell:   N/A    N/A  N/A 
Total:                                         1,173,653 0.55% 
Interests and short positions held by the trustees of the Dalata Hotel Group plc Restricted Share Trust, being Goodbody 
Trustees Limited, for and on behalf of certain employees or former employees of Dalata Hotel Group plc, presumed 
concert party of the offeree 
Class of relevant security: Ordinary Shares 
                                             Interests   Short positions 
                                             Number %   Number   % 
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:                     998,804 0.47% N/A 
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:                               N/A   N/A  N/A 
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/ sell:    N/A   N/A  N/A 
Total:                                          998,804 0.47% N/A

Ap11

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to 
relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer 
making the disclosure or any person acting in concert with it: 
 
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or 
understandings, state "none" 
Nil

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives 

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating 
to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting 
rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is 
referenced. If none, this should be stated. 
Nil

(c) Attachments 

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? No 
 
 
 
Date of disclosure:  20 March 2025 
Contact name:     Sean McKeon 
Telephone number:   00353 1 82069400

Public disclosures under Rule 8.1 of the Rules must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

Ap12

NOTES ON FORM 8.1(a) and (b)

1. See the definition of "interest in a relevant security" in Rule 2.5 of Part A of the Rules and see Rule 8.6(a) of Part B of the Rules.

2. See the definition of "relevant securities" in Rule 2.1 of Part A of the Rules.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 20, 2025 07:35 ET (11:35 GMT)

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Form 8.1 (a) & (b) OPD -2-

3. If details included in a disclosure under Rule 8 are incorrect, they should be corrected as soon as practicable in a subsequent disclosure. Such disclosure should state clearly that it corrects details disclosed previously, identify the disclosure or disclosures being corrected, and provide sufficient detail for the reader to understand the nature of the corrections. In the case of any doubt, the Panel should be consulted.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

References in these notes to "the Rules" are to the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Takeover Rules, 2022.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  379680 
EQS News ID:  2103848 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2103848&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 20, 2025 07:35 ET (11:35 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.