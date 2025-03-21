Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 21
[21.03.25]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
21.03.25
IE000LZC9NM0
4,829,409.00
USD
0
37,488,231.48
7.7625
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
21.03.25
IE000DOZYQJ7
3,655,022.00
EUR
28,640
21,772,391.49
5.9568
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
21.03.25
IE000GETKIK8
1,952,016.00
GBP
0
20,277,101.86
10.3878
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
21.03.25
IE000XIITCN5
612,758.00
GBP
0
5,051,173.02
8.2433