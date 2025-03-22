Allianz SE launched a new share repurchase program on Friday, planning to buy back and subsequently retire up to 30 million of its own shares by December 31, 2025. Despite this announcement, the insurance giant's stock showed slight weakness in XETRA trading, dropping around 0.4 percent to €352.30. Trading volume was robust with over 830,000 shares changing hands. The current price sits just below the 52-week high of €359.00 reached on March 19, 2025, but represents an impressive recovery of approximately 32 percent from the August 2024 52-week low of €238.30. The company's recent financial performance has been strong, with fourth-quarter 2024 earnings per share reaching €6.41, a significant improvement from €5.49 in the previous year. Revenue also saw substantial growth, increasing to €45.90 billion.

Analysts Project Strong Dividend Growth

Financial experts remain optimistic about Allianz's prospects for 2025, forecasting earnings per share of approximately €27.61 for the full year. Shareholders can expect generous returns, with analysts projecting a dividend increase to €16.61 per share for 2025, up from €15.40 in 2024. This would position Allianz among the DAX's most attractive dividend payers. Investors are now looking ahead to May 15, 2025, when the insurance company is scheduled to release its first-quarter 2025 financial results. Despite recent price fluctuations, analysts maintain a positive outlook, with average price targets suggesting continued upside potential for the stock.

