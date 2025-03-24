Anzeige
Dow Jones News
24.03.2025 08:39 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
24-March-2025 / 07:02 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 21 March 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading 
as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company 
("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 
2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            60,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            284.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            280.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            281.8929p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 4,501,346 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 184,545,104.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 21/03/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 60,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 281.8929p

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
485                280.50      08:21:17          00074393500TRLO0      XLON 
705                280.50      08:24:05          00074393644TRLO0      XLON 
59                280.50      08:26:43          00074393985TRLO0      XLON 
1193               280.50      08:26:43          00074393986TRLO0      XLON 
15000               280.50      08:27:23          00074394009TRLO0      XLON 
1355               280.00      08:30:25          00074394182TRLO0      XLON 
170                283.00      09:00:30          00074395295TRLO0      XLON 
1103               283.00      09:01:03          00074395313TRLO0      XLON 
1209               282.50      09:03:23          00074395349TRLO0      XLON 
1250               281.00      09:13:46          00074395664TRLO0      XLON 
1262               280.50      09:29:19          00074396258TRLO0      XLON 
253                280.50      10:08:21          00074397821TRLO0      XLON 
1008               280.50      10:08:21          00074397822TRLO0      XLON 
1                 280.50      10:15:03          00074397916TRLO0      XLON 
3270               282.50      10:21:12          00074398270TRLO0      XLON 
1125               282.50      10:22:04          00074398278TRLO0      XLON 
1139               282.50      10:24:23          00074398315TRLO0      XLON 
136                283.00      10:55:13          00074399251TRLO0      XLON 
1261               283.00      10:55:13          00074399252TRLO0      XLON 
1210               282.50      11:24:12          00074400011TRLO0      XLON 
20                283.00      11:41:38          00074400674TRLO0      XLON 
152                283.00      11:41:39          00074400675TRLO0      XLON 
1214               283.50      11:53:02          00074400947TRLO0      XLON 
1126               284.00      12:38:03          00074401939TRLO0      XLON 
239                284.00      12:38:03          00074401940TRLO0      XLON 
975                284.00      12:38:03          00074401941TRLO0      XLON 
451                284.00      12:50:50          00074402252TRLO0      XLON 
734                284.00      12:50:50          00074402253TRLO0      XLON 
654                283.00      12:57:56          00074402398TRLO0      XLON 
583                283.00      12:57:56          00074402399TRLO0      XLON 
247                284.00      13:46:38          00074403841TRLO0      XLON 
13                284.00      13:46:38          00074403842TRLO0      XLON 
135                284.00      13:46:38          00074403843TRLO0      XLON 
927                284.00      13:47:58          00074403873TRLO0      XLON 
1232               284.00      13:47:58          00074403874TRLO0      XLON 
1288               284.00      13:53:09          00074404089TRLO0      XLON 
1210               283.50      14:01:16          00074404410TRLO0      XLON 
1395               282.50      14:09:00          00074404829TRLO0      XLON 
495                282.50      14:20:39          00074405640TRLO0      XLON 
39                282.50      14:20:49          00074405643TRLO0      XLON 
1275               283.50      14:40:07          00074406436TRLO0      XLON 
343                283.00      14:40:07          00074406437TRLO0      XLON 
820                283.00      14:40:07          00074406438TRLO0      XLON 
260                283.00      14:43:12          00074406516TRLO0      XLON 
337                283.50      14:50:40          00074406760TRLO0      XLON 
16                283.50      14:52:40          00074406832TRLO0      XLON 
139                283.50      14:52:40          00074406833TRLO0      XLON 
165                283.50      14:52:40          00074406834TRLO0      XLON 
184                283.50      15:05:39          00074407461TRLO0      XLON 
1174               283.50      15:05:39          00074407462TRLO0      XLON 
1000               283.50      15:18:39          00074408162TRLO0      XLON 
148                283.50      15:18:39          00074408163TRLO0      XLON 
798                283.00      15:18:46          00074408171TRLO0      XLON 
350                283.00      15:18:46          00074408172TRLO0      XLON 
1181               282.50      15:22:55          00074408372TRLO0      XLON 
1009               280.00      15:34:45          00074409010TRLO0      XLON 
264                280.00      15:42:41          00074409205TRLO0      XLON 
88                280.00      15:43:37          00074409258TRLO0      XLON 
879                280.50      15:53:34          00074409570TRLO0      XLON 
490                280.50      15:53:34          00074409572TRLO0      XLON 
1124               280.50      16:02:33          00074409956TRLO0      XLON 
1541               280.00      16:17:00          00074410919TRLO0      XLON 
92                280.00      16:17:00          00074410920TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 24, 2025 03:03 ET (07:03 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
