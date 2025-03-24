Anzeige
Montag, 24.03.2025
Gold-Highflyer startet durch - Mega-Bohrprogramm sorgt für Kursfantasie!
Dow Jones News
24.03.2025 11:03 Uhr
190 Leser
Restoration to trading

DJ Restoration to trading 

Aquis Stock Exchange 
Restoration to trading 
24-March-2025 / 09:30 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The following securities will be restored to trading on the Aquis Growth Market with effect from 09.30 today, 24 March 
2025: 
Wishbone Gold plc 
Ordinary Shares 
Symbol: WSBN 
ISIN: GI000A2PX455 
The Regulation Department 
Aquis Stock Exchange 
Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, EC4N 4UA 
Tel: 0203 597 6361 
Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu 
Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2105048 24-March-2025

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2105048&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 24, 2025 05:30 ET (09:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
