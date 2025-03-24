DJ Restoration to trading

Aquis Stock Exchange Restoration to trading 24-March-2025 / 09:30 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The following securities will be restored to trading on the Aquis Growth Market with effect from 09.30 today, 24 March 2025: Wishbone Gold plc Ordinary Shares Symbol: WSBN ISIN: GI000A2PX455 The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, EC4N 4UA Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2105048 24-March-2025

March 24, 2025 05:30 ET (09:30 GMT)