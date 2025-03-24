Apple is strengthening its presence in China with a new clean energy fund worth 720 million yuan (approximately $99.22 million). The announcement came during the CEO's visit to Beijing, highlighting China's continuing importance to the tech giant both as a market and supply chain hub. This investment forms part of Apple's broader initiative to transition its entire supply chain to renewable energy by 2030. Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley analysts have increased their iPhone production estimates for Q1 to 50 million units, suggesting Apple is manufacturing more devices than current demand requires. This production boost appears to be a strategic measure to mitigate potential impacts from US-China tariffs rather than a response to increased consumer demand.

AI Development Faces Significant Delays

The company's highly anticipated "Apple Intelligence" features are experiencing substantial delays, forcing internal restructuring. Unlike competitors, Apple's approach emphasizes on-device processing to maintain user privacy, but technical challenges have proven greater than expected. These AI setbacks coincide with complications in Apple's efforts to diversify production away from China. Despite beginning to manufacture its latest smartphone models in India, the company is struggling with delayed government subsidy payments as India's manufacturing incentive program falls short of expectations, with the country's manufacturing sector share declining from 15.4% to 14.3%.

