THE COVID GENERATION: FIVE YEARS ON - RESEARCH FROM CLINICAL PARTNERS REVEALS LASTING IMPACT ON YOUNG PEOPLE

Its five years since schools and universities across England and Wales closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic - and young adults are still struggling with their mental health.

LONDON, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New research commissioned by Clinical Partners, one of the UK's leading mental health service providers, sheds light on the scale of the issue. The survey of 2,000 young adults and parents indicates that 2.3 million 18-25-year-olds across the UK have experienced a decline in their mental health since the pandemic.[i]

37% of young adults believe their mental health has worsened since the pandemic, a concern echoed by 32% of their parents. Yet 22% of those aged 18-25 say they had no previous experience of mental health issues before lockdown. Anxiety, stress and depression are now widespread, experienced by 43% of young women and 24% of young men.

51% of young adults 51% report increased anxiety in professional settings, and 40% believe the pandemic has hindered their career progression.

31% of 18-25-year-olds say they have less of a social life since COVID and 22% still reflect on the key life experiences they missed due to the pandemic.

Darcy (19 years) was 15 when lockdown began. She says:

"I always struggled with depression, but lockdown intensified my mental health issues. Since the pandemic, I've struggled to maintain stable employment, adapt to work environments and build friendships. I still feel isolated at times and often wonder where I'd be if COVID hadn't happened."

19% of young people have turned to smoking/vaping and 10% have used alcohol as coping mechanisms for their mental health issues. Although 15% of young people have accessed therapy, barriers to seeking professional support include long waiting times (30%), fear of judgement (28%) and uncertainty about where to turn (20%).

Dr Andrea Pickering, Clinical Director of Psychological Therapy at Clinical Partners, comments:

"We're seeing a generation still struggling to move forward, yet many feel unable to reach out for the support they so desperately need. Mental health services must become more accessible, and stigma must be broken down so that those who need help feel empowered to seek it. No one should face these challenges alone, and ensuring support is visible and accessible remains a priority."

