Dienstag, 25.03.2025
Gold-Highflyer startet durch - Mega-Bohrprogramm sorgt für Kursfantasie!
WKN: 906892 | ISIN: US0528001094 | Ticker-Symbol: LIV
PR Newswire
25.03.2025 08:30 Uhr
Invitation to Autoliv's Q1, 2025 Earnings Call

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv Inc., plans to publish its Financial Report for the first quarter 2025 on Friday, April 16, 2025 at 12:00 Central European Time (CET).

The report will be available at www.autoliv.com

In addition, a teleconference will take place the same day.

Q1 2025 Earnings Call:

Date:

April 16, 2025

Time:

14:00 - 15:00 CET

Main speaker:

Mikael Bratt, President & CEO

To attend by webcast, please use the link on our web or the link below:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/myzc9om3

To attend by phone, use the link below to register your participation and obtain your personal pin code and phone number:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI8cc69c8d73204339a54eb4898aa4ad77

Audio replay will be available after the conference until April 16, 2026:

www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts

Transcript will be available on:

www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts

For more information about Autoliv, please visit www.autoliv.com

Best regards,
Anders Trapp
V.P. Investor Relations
Email: anders.trapp@autoliv.com
Phone: +46 709578171

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/autoliv/r/invitation-to-autoliv-s-q1--2025-earnings-call,c4122900

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/751/4122900/8035e7f86120a8cf.pdf

Invitation to Autoliv Q1 2025 Earnings

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-autolivs-q1-2025-earnings-call-302410311.html

