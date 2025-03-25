K+S shares demonstrated resilience this week, climbing 0.4% to €13.58 on the XETRA exchange despite a dramatic incident at the company's Zielitz potash mine in Saxony-Anhalt. The stock continued its recent upward momentum, trading significantly above its mid-September 52-week low of €9.97, representing a recovery of approximately 26.5%. However, the current price remains about 11.6% below the 52-week high of €15.15 recorded in early April. The recovery comes despite an unprecedented power outage at the Zielitz facility that left 144 miners stranded underground for several hours. The workers, located at depths between 400 and 1,300 meters, had to remain below surface five to six hours longer than planned when both hoisting machines failed. Power was restored around 2 AM, but employees weren't fully evacuated until Monday afternoon.

Financial Outlook and Investor Sentiment

The Kassel-based fertilizer manufacturer continues to face financial headwinds despite the stock's recent positive performance. Last quarter's results showed a loss of €0.30 per share, contrasting with a €0.22 per share profit in the comparable period last year. Revenue declined by approximately 5% to €925.10 million. Analysts project modest earnings of €0.119 per share for fiscal year 2025, with the dividend expected to decrease dramatically from €0.70 to just €0.101. The average analyst price target of €11.67 remains below current trading levels, suggesting potential downside risk. Shareholders may also note a significant ownership change, as a major stakeholder recently reduced its position to 5.47% from a previous 10.19%. The company is scheduled to release its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 13.

