Cascale Expands MCAP To Advance Impact on Decarbonization

Cascale's Manufacturer Climate Action Program (MCAP), a vital initiative that supports manufacturers globally to begin their decarbonization journey to set Scope 1 and 2 emission reduction targets emissions, will broaden its reach to welcome new participants in 2025. MCAP is expanding this year with two new cohorts, offering more manufacturers - both Cascale members and non-members - the opportunity to advance their multi-year decarbonization efforts.

Launched in 2024, the 18-month program offers a focused first step for manufacturers looking to build their decarbonization journey. MCAP complements the Industry Decarbonization Roadmap (IDR), developed by Cascale and Apparel Impact Institute (Aii) as a comprehensive approach to drive measurable progress on decarbonization. Under Cascale's "Combat Climate Change" pillar, these programs aim to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from the global consumer goods industry by 45 percent by 2030.

MCAP's first two cohorts included 58 manufacturers and seven nominating brands, working together to develop and set Science-Aligned Targets (SATs)-clear, credible goals aligned with global climate science. All 18 participants from MCAP's first cohort have successfully submitted their targets for validation, representing a significant milestone for the program. Once validated, these targets will be publicly showcased on the MCAP disclosure dashboard, aligning with transparency practices of leading frameworks like Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP).

"Sustainability is at the heart of ITL Group's operations," said Jimmy Christopher, SVP Group Sustainability and Innovation, ITL Group. "Through MCAP, we received invaluable guidance and a clear roadmap, allowing us to confidently validate our climate targets. The collaborative approach made the process smooth and effective. We're proud to support MCAP's vital work in driving meaningful climate action across the fashion value chain."

Through MCAP, manufacturers are trained to develop their GHG inventory, identify high emission facilities in their operations, set SATs, and connect with like-minded organizations. MCAP participants benefit from expert-led training in climate risk assessment, providing an opportunity for manufacturers to identify risks based on Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) scenarios.

"Supported by PwC, we conducted the physical climate risk training to share common climate risks and mitigation strategies," said Joyce Tsoi, Sr. Director, Decarbonization Program at Cascale. "Recognized as best practice by leading global frameworks such as the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), the CDP, and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), many jurisdictions are requiring organizations to disclose their climate-related risks. We're pleased that more than half of participating manufacturers are undergoing a climate risk assessment after the training sessions."

With a commitment to credibility, MCAP collaborates with third-party validators and aligns with the SBTi framework, incorporating the latest IPCC science. MCAP is open to all manufacturers looking to start their decarbonization journey or wish to accelerate the adoption of science-aligned GHG reduction targets within their Scope 1 and 2 emissions. Interested parties can learn more about the program in the next MCAP information session, or enroll directly. For more information, visit Cascale's website.

ABOUT CASCALE

Cascale is the global nonprofit alliance empowering collaboration to drive equitable and restorative business practices in the consumer goods industry. Formerly known as the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, Cascale owns and develops the Higg Index, which is exclusively available on Worldly, the most comprehensive sustainability data and insights platform. Cascale unites over 300 retailers, brands, manufacturers, governments, academics, and NGO/nonprofit affiliates around the globe through one singular vision: To catalyze impact at scale and give back more than we take to the planet and its people.

