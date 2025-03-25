Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Gold-Highflyer startet durch - Mega-Bohrprogramm sorgt für Kursfantasie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.03.2025 16:06 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Family Federation for World Peace and Unification Invites You to Join Our Fight for Religious Freedom

Finanznachrichten News

MANHATTAN, N.Y., March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today in Japan, A Japanese court ruled to dissolve the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification in Japan.

Family Federation for World Peace and Unification was born to stand for truth and freedom.

The U.S. State Department observed in their 2023 report on religious freedom, that this move "marked a deviation from the norm" in Japan's treatment of religious organizations.

The United Nations Article 18 states, "Everyone has the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion; this right includes freedom to change his religion or belief, and freedom either alone or in community with others and in public or private, to manifest his religion or belief in teaching, practice worship and observance."

Rev. Demian Dunkley, President of Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, USA assures his members that, "We are preparing our appeal, and we will not stop until this injustice is overturned. The Family Federation was born to stand for truth and freedom."

"The Family Federation for World Peace and Unification in the United States stands in solemn solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Japan."

We pray that all people who believe in religious freedom around the world will join our fight. To sign the petition visit:

https://peacestartswithme.lpages.co/religious-freedom-petition

PRESS CONTACT:
Ron Lucas
973-643-6262
rlucas@irvingstreetrep.org

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2649743/Family_Federation_for_World_Peace_and_Unification_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/family-federation-for-world-peace-and-unification-invites-you-to-join-our-fight-for-religious-freedom-302410832.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.