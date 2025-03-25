MANHATTAN, N.Y., March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today in Japan, A Japanese court ruled to dissolve the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification in Japan.

The U.S. State Department observed in their 2023 report on religious freedom, that this move "marked a deviation from the norm" in Japan's treatment of religious organizations.

The United Nations Article 18 states, "Everyone has the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion; this right includes freedom to change his religion or belief, and freedom either alone or in community with others and in public or private, to manifest his religion or belief in teaching, practice worship and observance."

Rev. Demian Dunkley, President of Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, USA assures his members that, "We are preparing our appeal, and we will not stop until this injustice is overturned. The Family Federation was born to stand for truth and freedom."

"The Family Federation for World Peace and Unification in the United States stands in solemn solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Japan."

We pray that all people who believe in religious freedom around the world will join our fight. To sign the petition visit:

https://peacestartswithme.lpages.co/religious-freedom-petition

PRESS CONTACT:

Ron Lucas

973-643-6262

rlucas@irvingstreetrep. org

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2649743/Family_Federation_for_World_Peace_and_Unification_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/family-federation-for-world-peace-and-unification-invites-you-to-join-our-fight-for-religious-freedom-302410832.html