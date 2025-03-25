Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Download PDF - EN



Lausanne, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2025) - Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of the Six Exchange Regulation Listing Rules

Compagnie Financière Tradition SA

publishes its 2024 Annual Report

The 2024 Annual Report of Compagnie Financière Tradition SA, including, in particular, the annual and consolidated financial statements for the past fiscal year, is being published earlier this year in a commitment to transparency and alignment with market expectations.

It is now available on our website: http://www.tradition.com/financials/reports.aspx

ABOUT COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE TRADITION SA

Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in over 30 countries. Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more than 2,400 people globally and provides broking and data services for a complete range of financial products (money market products. bonds. interest rate. currency and credit derivatives. equities. equity derivatives. interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products. and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

For more information, please visit www.tradition.com .

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/246018

SOURCE: Compagnie Financiere Tradition