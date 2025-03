Press Release: GAM announces 2024 full year results

26 March 2025

GAM announces 2024 full year results

Strong progress in implementing turnaround strategy. GAM continues to target profitability in fiscal year 2026.

Financial Highlights for Full Year 2024

-- IFRS net loss of CHF 70.9 million compared to CHF 82.1 million for FY 2023. -- Underlying loss before tax of CHF 66.8 million compared to CHF 49.5 million for FY 2023. -- AuM at CHF 16.3 billion compared to CHF 19.3 billion as at 31 December 2023. -- Cost optimisation initiatives across the business resulted in a 20% decrease in underlying expenses compared to FY 2023. The full impact of these cost optimisation initiatives will be reflected in FY 2025 and beyond. -- Successful CHF 100 million rights issue completed in November 2024, which resulted in our anchor shareholder, NJJ Holding SAS (through its holding in Rock Investment SAS ("Rock")) becoming our majority shareholder. -- The maturity of the existing CHF 100 million Rock loan facility has been extended until 31 December 2027. -- GAM is now a highly scalable pure investment platform with strong global distribution capabilities focusing on three core areas to drive sustainable growth and profitability: Specialist Active Investing, Alternative Investing and Wealth Management. -- GAM continues to target profitability in fiscal year 2026.

Strategic Highlights

-- Launched GAM Alternatives, providing access to in-house and third-party alternative managers focusing on absolute return strategies and best-in-class talent. -- A new, high performing and successful European Equity team joins GAM in 2025. -- Partnering with Sun Hung Kai & Co. Ltd to drive growth and enhance our distribution capabilities across Greater China including Hong Kong, mainland China, Taiwan, and Macau. -- In 2025, GAM will continue to partner with best-in-class external managers, to include the development of new products and the distribution of their own existing products to GAM clients.

Elmar Zumbuehl, Group CEO at GAM said: "We have made strong progress in implementing GAM's turnaround strategy and have now evolved into being a pure play investment management firm, but we are not finished yet. The cost optimisation initiatives implemented in 2024 will yield their full benefit in 2025 and beyond. While we stay focused on further cost optimisation, our main emphasis is growing our AuM and revenues as we continue our turnaround. With an unwavering commitment to our clients, and an expanding suite of innovative and distinctive products, we continue to build positive momentum and strengthen our market position. Backed by our majority shareholder, we continue to target profitability in fiscal year 2026 and remain focussed on delivering for our clients and all our stakeholders."

Summary Financials

In 2024, we reported IFRS net loss after tax of CHF 70.9 million, compared with an IFRS net loss after tax of CHF 82.1 million in 2023. The loss in 2024 was mainly driven by the underlying net loss after tax of CHF 66.9 million.

Please refer to the 'Financial Results for FY 2024' section later in this press release for full information.

Financial Strength

In November 2024, GAM completed its CHF 100 million fully underwritten ordinary capital increase by way of a rights issue to support the implementation of GAM's strategy and provide long-term financial stability. Given Rock's underwriting commitment, NJJ Holding SA (indirectly) is now the majority shareholder of GAM following the rights issue.

The existing CHF 100 million Rock loan facility remains in place with its maturity extended to 31 December 2027.

Strategy Update

GAM's strategy is designed to achieve sustainable growth and profitability by delivering best possible investment performance and exemplary service for our clients by focusing on our Investment and Wealth Management capabilities. The four pillars of our strategy remain:

-- Focusing on clients in existing core markets; -- Amplifying and growing core active equity, fixed income and multi-asset strategies by investing in talent and product ideas; -- Diversifying into new investment product areas and our Wealth Management offering by leveraging GAM's heritage in active management, building strategic partnerships, and its alternatives and hedge funds platform; and -- Enhancing effectiveness by reducing complexity.

GAM is now focusing exclusively on its Investment (Specialist Active and Alternatives) and Wealth Management businesses, expanding its distribution reach and capabilities, amplifying its core active strategies, and diversifying into new product areas, including building out our higher margin alternatives capabilities.

We have made strong progress throughout 2024 on our four-pillar strategy to transform GAM into a focused, client-centric, and profitable business.

Focusing on clients

Focusing on our clients in our existing core markets has been the most important way to rebuild GAM. In key markets where we have clients, but lack scalable distribution, we have, and will continue to, add partnerships to support our growth strategy and provide a broader range of client's access to unparalleled investment expertise, opportunities, and exceptional outcomes across specialist active and alternative investment strategies.

We established a strategic alliance with Sun Hung Kai & Co. Ltd. to grow our client base, distribute our products, and innovate our alternatives offering across the Greater China region, including Hong Kong, mainland China, Taiwan, and Macau.

We have also enhanced our regional presence and client coverage by hiring new Heads of Distribution across Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Iberia, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, and France to drive our local market presence. This significant investment into our client facing teams will enable GAM to provide clients with excellent local contacts, strong relationship management and access to unparalleled investment expertise targeting exceptional outcomes.

We additionally expanded our client reach through opening a second US office in Miami to cover the US international and Latin American markets and we are close to gaining customary approvals to open our planned branches in Paris and Milan.

Amplifying and growing core active equity, fixed income, and multi-asset strategies by investing in talent and product ideas

We are enhancing our capabilities by recruiting first-class investment talent in alternatives, systematic and equities teams.

We have established a multi-asset centre of excellence in a global team to optimise all our multi-asset investment capabilities, enhance client outcomes, and align with evolving market dynamics and client needs. The high quality and excellent performance of this team will allow GAM to grow its wealth management business.

In February 2025, we announced the hiring of three high performing and successful European Equity team members from Janus Henderson Investors. These strategic hires underscore GAM's steadfast dedication to providing clients with access to unparalleled investment expertise and exceptional outcomes. The team brings extensive experience, having managed over EUR 6.5 billion in European Equity funds on behalf of institutional and retail clients globally.

In addition, we have strengthened our sustainability and stewardship practices, meeting the principles of the UK and Swiss Stewardship Codes. Today GAM released its 2024 Sustainability Report which is available at www.gam.com

Diversifying into new investment products while expanding the wealth management offering by leveraging GAM's heritage in active management, strategic partnerships, and its alternatives and hedge funds platform

Randel Freeman joined GAM in 2024 as Co-head / Co-CIO of GAM Alternatives to build out our alternative investments platform to meet growing investor demand with differentiated offerings. In addition, in 2025, we hired two senior sales specialists with deep experience in Alternatives distribution.

In 2024, we launched GAM funds to introduce and distribute Avenue Capital's Sports Opportunities fund, plus partnered with Arcus Investment to distribute their Japanese long/short equities fund. GAM also partnered with world leading Trafigura Group's subsidiary Galena Asset Management to manage the GAM Commodities fund providing best-in-class sector expertise. This provides our clients access to exclusive and attractive commodity investment opportunities.

We are launching the GAM LSA Private Shares strategy in Europe to provide access for European clients to this award-winning evergreen, late-stage private equity fund.

Throughout 2025, GAM will be assessing M&A opportunities to enhance existing offerings, attracting best-in-class long-term strategic partnerships, and recruiting top talent to our core business areas globally.

Enhancing effectiveness by reducing complexity

Following the transfer of our fund services business for third-party funds we also successfully transitioned our Luxembourg, Irish and Swiss fund management company (ManCo) activities to Apex Group and 1741 Group in Q4 2024. In addition, we consolidated our operations onto our cloud based SimCorp investment management platform. GAM now operates on a global platform that delivers operational efficiencies.

These implementations pave the way to a much less complex operating model underpinning and delivering best outcomes for our clients.

GAM is now a highly scalable global investment platform with strong global distribution capabilities focusing on three core areas to drive sustainable growth and profitability: Specialist Active Investing, Alternative Investing and Wealth Management.

Business Areas

