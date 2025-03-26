Siemens Energy has taken a significant strategic step by selling 90 percent of its Indian wind power business. The company's wind power division, Siemens Gamesa, is entering a partnership with a consortium led by investment firm TPG, retaining only a 10 percent stake in the newly formed joint venture. As part of this arrangement, Gamesa will contribute approximately 1,000 employees and two production facilities to the new enterprise. The joint venture aims to produce, install, and maintain onshore wind turbines for the Indian market and Sri Lanka. India represents a market with substantial growth potential in the wind power sector, with an expected installed capacity of around 57 gigawatts by 2032. This strategic realignment allows Siemens Gamesa to shift its focus to other key markets while leveraging TPG's financial strength and regional expertise.

Market Reaction Mixed Amid Broader Concerns

The stock market initially responded positively to the announcement, with Siemens Energy shares rising by 0.80 percent to €60.12 on XETRA. However, the stock later faced pressure, falling by approximately 3 percent to €58.74. This decline coincided with broader concerns about potential overinvestment in the AI sector, which affected Siemens Energy as the company is viewed by market participants as a beneficiary of the AI boom due to the enormous power requirements of data centers. Despite recent volatility, the stock remains significantly higher than its March 2024 52-week low of €16.06, though still about 10 percent below its 52-week high of €64.56. Analysts currently maintain an average price target of €49.50 for the stock.

