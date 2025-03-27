Leonteq AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Press release: Leonteq publishes results of its Annual General Meeting 2025



27-March-2025 / 12:24 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

PRESS RELEASE | LEONTEQ PUBLISHES RESULTS OF ITS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2025 Zurich, 27 March 2025 | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR At today's Annual General Meeting of Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON), a total of 126 shareholders (including the independent proxy) attended the meeting in Zurich, representing approximately 67% of the issued shares of Leonteq.

Shareholders approved the proposal of Raiffeisen Switzerland to distribute an amount of CHF 3.00 per share.

Shareholders rejected the proposal of Rainer Marc Frey to launch a share buyback programme.

The compensation proposals for the members of the Executive Committee for the financial year 2026 were not approved by shareholders.

All other proposals by the Board of Directors were approved. In line with Leonteq's dividend policy to distribute more than 50% of annual Group net profits to its shareholders, the Board had proposed a distribution of CHF 0.25 per share for the financial year 2024. Following today's shareholder vote, the Board will now implement Raiffeisen's proposal to distribute a total of CHF 3.00 per share. As communicated previously, Leonteq is subject to enhanced capital and large exposure requirements as defined by the Swiss Capital Adequacy Ordinance. Under the new regime, Leonteq is allowed to temporarily apply the simplified standard approach for market risks, including a phase-in of the scaling factors over the transition period until mid-2026. Following the distribution to shareholders totalling approx. CHF 55 million, Leonteq will continue to fully meet the current capital requirements as per the simplified approach thanks to the strong capital position it built up over the last years. The Board has further taken note that the maximum fixed compensation as well as the maximum long-term variable compensation of the Executive Committee for the financial year 2026 was not approved by shareholders. As per the company's Articles of Association, the Board will now convene an extraordinary general meeting within three months to make new proposals for these agenda items. Further details of the voting results for all proposals presented at the Annual General Meeting 2025 will be published later today on Leonteq's website at www.leonteq.com/agm .

DIVIDEND DATES 31 March 2025 Ex-dividend date 01 April 2025 Record date 02 April 2025 Payment date CONTACT Media Relations +41 58 800 1844 media@leonteq.com Investor Relations +41 58 800 1855 investorrelations@leonteq.com

