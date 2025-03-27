Press Release: WISeSat Prepares for June Launch of Its Second-Generation Satellite and Expands Global Footprint

WISeSAT.space will be attending the 40(th) Space Symposium in Colorado Springs from April 6-10, 2025 (booth #808 located in the South Hall)

Geneva, Switzerland - March 27, 2025 - WISeKey International Holding ("WISeKey" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX: WIHN), a leading global cybersecurity, AI, and IoT company, alongside its subsidiary WISeSat.Space ("WISeSat") today announces that the launch of its second-generation satellite is scheduled for June 2025. This follows the successful deployment of WISeSat's first NDR-generation satellite in January 2025 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Spaceport in California. The satellite launched in January is currently in orbit and its location can be tracked via https://wisesat.wisekey.com/?tags=WISeSat.

This second-generation launch marks an important milestone in WISeSat's vision to build a European constellation of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites, designed to provide secure communications for the Internet of Things (IoT), 5G (in progress), RSSI, SIGINT, SEALCOIN for transactional IoT (tIoT) and post-quantum cybersecurity capabilities across the globe.

The 2025 satellite launches build on the earlier success of WISeSat in collaboration with FOSSA Systems, which saw the launch of 17 picosatellites to test the resilience and performance of its core technologies. These tests laid the foundations for the current generation of satellites, which as of June will be equipped with more robust security protocols and a post-quantum cryptographic infrastructure developed by SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ"), a WISeKey subsidiary.

WISeSat also announced a new strategic partnership with Skyroot Aerospace in India. This collaboration will diversify launch operations by enabling satellites to be deployed on alternative orbital trajectories, optimizing constellation coverage and efficiency. The partnership also includes the possibility of manufacturing satellites on Indian soil, to Indian specifications, thereby strengthening WISeSat's global production and launch capabilities.

By the end of 2025, WISeSat satellites will be able to carry out transactions in SEALCOIN tokens with each other and with connected objects on Earth, forming a secure, autonomous mesh for machine-to-machine (M2M) transactions. This innovation will create a financial and data exchange infrastructure in space, where connected machines will be digitally certified via a "Know Your Object" (KYO) protocol. The KYO process integrates Wecan's technology and WISeID's WISeKey platform, guaranteeing reliable identity and accountability throughout the ecosystem.

Each WISeSat satellite is built with:

-- Post-quantum cryptographic chips from SEALSQ. -- WISeKey root of trust and WISeID digital identity infrastructure. -- Hedera's Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) for decentralized, forgery-proof data integrity.

This technological foundation positions WISeSat as a global leader in secure satellite-based IoT infrastructure.

"Our vision is to become the first low-orbit satellite constellation enabling secure Internet of Things connectivity and trusted communications anywhere in the world," said Carlos Moreira, founder and CEO of WISeKey. "With upcoming launches, new international partnerships and post-quantum capabilities, we offer the next frontier in decentralized and secure space infrastructure."

About WISeSat.Space

WISeSat.Space AG is pioneering a transformative approach to IoT connectivity and climate change monitoring through its innovative satellite constellation. By providing cost-effective, secure, and global IoT connectivity, WISeSat is enabling a wide range of applications that support environmental monitoring, disaster management, and sustainable practices. The integration of satellite data with advanced climate models holds great promise for enhancing our understanding of climate change and developing effective strategies to combat its impacts. As the world continues to grapple with the challenges of climate change, initiatives like WISeSat's IoT satellite constellation are essential for creating a more resilient and sustainable future.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

