Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 27-March-2025 / 16:47 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 27 March 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 27 March 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 243,065 Highest price paid per share: 120.00p Lowest price paid per share: 117.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 118.8996p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 317,798,217 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (317,798,217) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 118.8996p 243,065

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 1848 118.00 08:07:45 00329968677TRLO1 XLON 932 117.50 08:10:02 00329971887TRLO1 XLON 221 117.50 08:41:48 00330015963TRLO1 XLON 696 117.50 08:41:48 00330015964TRLO1 XLON 10000 117.00 09:29:37 00330092194TRLO1 XLON 996 117.00 09:29:37 00330092195TRLO1 XLON 4 117.00 09:29:37 00330092196TRLO1 XLON 991 117.00 09:29:48 00330092457TRLO1 XLON 9001 117.00 09:29:48 00330092460TRLO1 XLON 1000 117.00 09:29:48 00330092458TRLO1 XLON 999 117.00 09:29:48 00330092461TRLO1 XLON 1000 117.00 09:29:48 00330092462TRLO1 XLON 136 117.00 09:29:48 00330092463TRLO1 XLON 2029 117.00 09:34:12 00330105986TRLO1 XLON 6131 117.00 09:34:12 00330105987TRLO1 XLON 326 117.00 09:34:12 00330105992TRLO1 XLON 704 117.00 09:34:12 00330105988TRLO1 XLON 1665 117.00 09:54:45 00330162805TRLO1 XLON 12 117.50 10:06:11 00330169475TRLO1 XLON 3004 117.50 11:00:00 00330171729TRLO1 XLON 10000 117.50 11:00:00 00330171726TRLO1 XLON 3783 117.50 11:00:00 00330171727TRLO1 XLON 6217 117.50 11:00:00 00330171728TRLO1 XLON 940 117.50 11:00:00 00330171730TRLO1 XLON 702 117.50 11:00:00 00330171731TRLO1 XLON 632 117.50 11:00:00 00330171732TRLO1 XLON 605 117.50 11:00:00 00330171733TRLO1 XLON 626 117.50 11:00:00 00330171734TRLO1 XLON 43 117.50 11:00:01 00330171735TRLO1 XLON 86 117.50 11:00:01 00330171736TRLO1 XLON 324 118.00 11:23:41 00330172579TRLO1 XLON 387 118.00 11:23:41 00330172580TRLO1 XLON 2161 118.00 11:23:41 00330172581TRLO1 XLON 754 118.00 11:23:41 00330172582TRLO1 XLON 884 118.00 11:23:41 00330172583TRLO1 XLON 703 118.00 11:23:41 00330172584TRLO1 XLON 842 118.00 11:23:42 00330172586TRLO1 XLON 1858 118.50 11:46:36 00330173412TRLO1 XLON 171 119.00 12:59:21 00330176273TRLO1 XLON 287 119.00 12:59:21 00330176274TRLO1 XLON 545 119.00 12:59:21 00330176275TRLO1 XLON 3045 119.50 13:05:12 00330176431TRLO1 XLON 1711 120.00 13:12:54 00330176679TRLO1 XLON 723 120.00 13:12:54 00330176680TRLO1 XLON 3766 120.00 13:28:15 00330177329TRLO1 XLON 2865 119.50 13:32:38 00330177507TRLO1 XLON 2865 119.00 13:42:17 00330178322TRLO1 XLON 1165 119.00 13:42:17 00330178323TRLO1 XLON 691 119.00 13:42:18 00330178324TRLO1 XLON 998 119.50 13:58:41 00330179203TRLO1 XLON 3000 120.00 14:48:17 00330180941TRLO1 XLON 20981 120.00 14:48:17 00330180942TRLO1 XLON 610 119.50 14:48:17 00330180943TRLO1 XLON 2375 119.50 14:48:17 00330180944TRLO1 XLON 786 119.50 14:50:10 00330181036TRLO1 XLON 381 119.50 14:50:10 00330181037TRLO1 XLON 864 119.50 14:50:10 00330181038TRLO1 XLON 67 119.50 14:50:10 00330181039TRLO1 XLON 2740 119.50 14:50:10 00330181040TRLO1 XLON 2600 119.50 14:50:10 00330181041TRLO1 XLON 2600 119.50 14:50:10 00330181042TRLO1 XLON 1993 119.50 14:50:10 00330181043TRLO1 XLON 5407 119.50 14:50:10 00330181044TRLO1 XLON 2600 119.50 14:50:10 00330181045TRLO1 XLON 2133 119.50 14:50:10 00330181046TRLO1 XLON 115 119.50 14:50:10 00330181047TRLO1 XLON 496 119.50 14:50:10 00330181049TRLO1 XLON 1476 119.50 14:50:43 00330181066TRLO1 XLON 103 119.50 14:50:52 00330181075TRLO1 XLON 2154 119.50 14:51:59 00330181108TRLO1 XLON 247 119.50 15:00:08 00330181377TRLO1 XLON 1299 119.50 15:00:08 00330181376TRLO1 XLON 676 119.50 15:00:08 00330181378TRLO1 XLON 1647 119.50 15:02:44 00330181522TRLO1 XLON 780 119.50 15:02:44 00330181523TRLO1 XLON 10000 119.50 15:02:44 00330181524TRLO1 XLON 394 119.50 15:02:44 00330181527TRLO1 XLON 125 119.50 15:02:49 00330181531TRLO1 XLON 1647 119.50 15:02:49 00330181532TRLO1 XLON 780 119.50 15:02:49 00330181533TRLO1 XLON 394 119.50 15:02:49 00330181534TRLO1 XLON 10000 119.50 15:02:49 00330181529TRLO1 XLON 2562 119.50 15:02:49 00330181530TRLO1 XLON 270 119.50 15:12:05 00330181958TRLO1 XLON 4507 119.50 15:12:05 00330181959TRLO1 XLON 3816 119.50 15:30:13 00330182840TRLO1 XLON 10223 119.50 15:30:13 00330182841TRLO1 XLON 37 119.50 15:30:13 00330182842TRLO1 XLON 621 119.50 15:30:17 00330182846TRLO1 XLON 3086 119.50 15:57:38 00330184085TRLO1 XLON 376 119.50 15:57:41 00330184092TRLO1 XLON 2029 119.50 15:59:05 00330184161TRLO1 XLON 1015 119.50 15:59:05 00330184162TRLO1 XLON 1014 119.50 15:59:05 00330184163TRLO1 XLON 241 119.50 15:59:05 00330184164TRLO1 XLON 10917 119.50 15:59:05 00330184159TRLO1 XLON 10 119.50 15:59:05 00330184165TRLO1 XLON 763 119.50 15:59:05 00330184166TRLO1 XLON 516 119.50 15:59:05 00330184160TRLO1 XLON 809 119.50 15:59:09 00330184171TRLO1 XLON 10000 119.50 15:59:19 00330184178TRLO1 XLON 1156 119.50 15:59:20 00330184180TRLO1 XLON 308 119.50 15:59:23 00330184187TRLO1 XLON 650 119.50 16:00:33 00330184258TRLO1 XLON 1425 119.50 16:00:34 00330184259TRLO1 XLON 3044 119.50 16:01:35 00330184307TRLO1 XLON 103 119.50 16:01:35 00330184303TRLO1 XLON 33 119.50 16:01:35 00330184304TRLO1 XLON 2088 119.50 16:01:35 00330184305TRLO1 XLON 1104 119.50 16:01:35 00330184306TRLO1 XLON 2997 119.50 16:01:35 00330184309TRLO1 XLON 1771 119.50 16:01:35 00330184310TRLO1 XLON 541 119.50 16:13:35 00330184907TRLO1 XLON 1381 119.50 16:16:38 00330185047TRLO1 XLON 108 119.50 16:16:38 00330185048TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

