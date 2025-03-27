Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.03.2025
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
27.03.25
15:29 Uhr
1,390 Euro
+0,030
+2,21 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3901,69018:41
Dow Jones News
27.03.2025 18:21 Uhr
130 Leser
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
27-March-2025 / 16:47 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
27 March 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               27 March 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      243,065 
Highest price paid per share:         120.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          117.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 118.8996p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 317,798,217 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (317,798,217) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      118.8996p                    243,065

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
1848              118.00          08:07:45         00329968677TRLO1     XLON 
932              117.50          08:10:02         00329971887TRLO1     XLON 
221              117.50          08:41:48         00330015963TRLO1     XLON 
696              117.50          08:41:48         00330015964TRLO1     XLON 
10000             117.00          09:29:37         00330092194TRLO1     XLON 
996              117.00          09:29:37         00330092195TRLO1     XLON 
4               117.00          09:29:37         00330092196TRLO1     XLON 
991              117.00          09:29:48         00330092457TRLO1     XLON 
9001              117.00          09:29:48         00330092460TRLO1     XLON 
1000              117.00          09:29:48         00330092458TRLO1     XLON 
999              117.00          09:29:48         00330092461TRLO1     XLON 
1000              117.00          09:29:48         00330092462TRLO1     XLON 
136              117.00          09:29:48         00330092463TRLO1     XLON 
2029              117.00          09:34:12         00330105986TRLO1     XLON 
6131              117.00          09:34:12         00330105987TRLO1     XLON 
326              117.00          09:34:12         00330105992TRLO1     XLON 
704              117.00          09:34:12         00330105988TRLO1     XLON 
1665              117.00          09:54:45         00330162805TRLO1     XLON 
12               117.50          10:06:11         00330169475TRLO1     XLON 
3004              117.50          11:00:00         00330171729TRLO1     XLON 
10000             117.50          11:00:00         00330171726TRLO1     XLON 
3783              117.50          11:00:00         00330171727TRLO1     XLON 
6217              117.50          11:00:00         00330171728TRLO1     XLON 
940              117.50          11:00:00         00330171730TRLO1     XLON 
702              117.50          11:00:00         00330171731TRLO1     XLON 
632              117.50          11:00:00         00330171732TRLO1     XLON 
605              117.50          11:00:00         00330171733TRLO1     XLON 
626              117.50          11:00:00         00330171734TRLO1     XLON 
43               117.50          11:00:01         00330171735TRLO1     XLON 
86               117.50          11:00:01         00330171736TRLO1     XLON 
324              118.00          11:23:41         00330172579TRLO1     XLON 
387              118.00          11:23:41         00330172580TRLO1     XLON 
2161              118.00          11:23:41         00330172581TRLO1     XLON 
754              118.00          11:23:41         00330172582TRLO1     XLON 
884              118.00          11:23:41         00330172583TRLO1     XLON 
703              118.00          11:23:41         00330172584TRLO1     XLON 
842              118.00          11:23:42         00330172586TRLO1     XLON 
1858              118.50          11:46:36         00330173412TRLO1     XLON 
171              119.00          12:59:21         00330176273TRLO1     XLON 
287              119.00          12:59:21         00330176274TRLO1     XLON 
545              119.00          12:59:21         00330176275TRLO1     XLON 
3045              119.50          13:05:12         00330176431TRLO1     XLON 
1711              120.00          13:12:54         00330176679TRLO1     XLON 
723              120.00          13:12:54         00330176680TRLO1     XLON 
3766              120.00          13:28:15         00330177329TRLO1     XLON 
2865              119.50          13:32:38         00330177507TRLO1     XLON 
2865              119.00          13:42:17         00330178322TRLO1     XLON 
1165              119.00          13:42:17         00330178323TRLO1     XLON 
691              119.00          13:42:18         00330178324TRLO1     XLON 
998              119.50          13:58:41         00330179203TRLO1     XLON 
3000              120.00          14:48:17         00330180941TRLO1     XLON 
20981             120.00          14:48:17         00330180942TRLO1     XLON 
610              119.50          14:48:17         00330180943TRLO1     XLON 
2375              119.50          14:48:17         00330180944TRLO1     XLON 
786              119.50          14:50:10         00330181036TRLO1     XLON 
381              119.50          14:50:10         00330181037TRLO1     XLON 
864              119.50          14:50:10         00330181038TRLO1     XLON 
67               119.50          14:50:10         00330181039TRLO1     XLON 
2740              119.50          14:50:10         00330181040TRLO1     XLON 
2600              119.50          14:50:10         00330181041TRLO1     XLON 
2600              119.50          14:50:10         00330181042TRLO1     XLON 
1993              119.50          14:50:10         00330181043TRLO1     XLON 
5407              119.50          14:50:10         00330181044TRLO1     XLON 
2600              119.50          14:50:10         00330181045TRLO1     XLON 
2133              119.50          14:50:10         00330181046TRLO1     XLON 
115              119.50          14:50:10         00330181047TRLO1     XLON 
496              119.50          14:50:10         00330181049TRLO1     XLON 
1476              119.50          14:50:43         00330181066TRLO1     XLON 
103              119.50          14:50:52         00330181075TRLO1     XLON 
2154              119.50          14:51:59         00330181108TRLO1     XLON 
247              119.50          15:00:08         00330181377TRLO1     XLON 
1299              119.50          15:00:08         00330181376TRLO1     XLON 
676              119.50          15:00:08         00330181378TRLO1     XLON 
1647              119.50          15:02:44         00330181522TRLO1     XLON 
780              119.50          15:02:44         00330181523TRLO1     XLON 
10000             119.50          15:02:44         00330181524TRLO1     XLON 
394              119.50          15:02:44         00330181527TRLO1     XLON 
125              119.50          15:02:49         00330181531TRLO1     XLON 
1647              119.50          15:02:49         00330181532TRLO1     XLON 
780              119.50          15:02:49         00330181533TRLO1     XLON 
394              119.50          15:02:49         00330181534TRLO1     XLON 
10000             119.50          15:02:49         00330181529TRLO1     XLON 
2562              119.50          15:02:49         00330181530TRLO1     XLON 
270              119.50          15:12:05         00330181958TRLO1     XLON 
4507              119.50          15:12:05         00330181959TRLO1     XLON 
3816              119.50          15:30:13         00330182840TRLO1     XLON 
10223             119.50          15:30:13         00330182841TRLO1     XLON 
37               119.50          15:30:13         00330182842TRLO1     XLON 
621              119.50          15:30:17         00330182846TRLO1     XLON 
3086              119.50          15:57:38         00330184085TRLO1     XLON 
376              119.50          15:57:41         00330184092TRLO1     XLON 
2029              119.50          15:59:05         00330184161TRLO1     XLON 
1015              119.50          15:59:05         00330184162TRLO1     XLON 
1014              119.50          15:59:05         00330184163TRLO1     XLON 
241              119.50          15:59:05         00330184164TRLO1     XLON 
10917             119.50          15:59:05         00330184159TRLO1     XLON 
10               119.50          15:59:05         00330184165TRLO1     XLON 
763              119.50          15:59:05         00330184166TRLO1     XLON 
516              119.50          15:59:05         00330184160TRLO1     XLON 
809              119.50          15:59:09         00330184171TRLO1     XLON 
10000             119.50          15:59:19         00330184178TRLO1     XLON 
1156              119.50          15:59:20         00330184180TRLO1     XLON 
308              119.50          15:59:23         00330184187TRLO1     XLON 
650              119.50          16:00:33         00330184258TRLO1     XLON 
1425              119.50          16:00:34         00330184259TRLO1     XLON 
3044              119.50          16:01:35         00330184307TRLO1     XLON 
103              119.50          16:01:35         00330184303TRLO1     XLON 
33               119.50          16:01:35         00330184304TRLO1     XLON 
2088              119.50          16:01:35         00330184305TRLO1     XLON 
1104              119.50          16:01:35         00330184306TRLO1     XLON 
2997              119.50          16:01:35         00330184309TRLO1     XLON 
1771              119.50          16:01:35         00330184310TRLO1     XLON 
541              119.50          16:13:35         00330184907TRLO1     XLON 
1381              119.50          16:16:38         00330185047TRLO1     XLON 
108              119.50          16:16:38         00330185048TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  380399 
EQS News ID:  2107804 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2107804&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 27, 2025 12:48 ET (16:48 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.