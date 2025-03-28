Anzeige
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company* 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company* 
28-March-2025 / 09:34 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Standard Form TR-1 
Standard form for notification of major holdings 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 
 
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Dalata 
Hotel Group PLC 
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): 
[X ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
[] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
[ ] Other (please specify)iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: 
                        City and country of registered office (if applicable): 
Name: JPMorgan Chase & Co. 
                        Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:     J.P. Morgan Securities plc 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 25 March 2025 
6. Date on which issuer notified: 27 March 2025 
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 5% 
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 
                               % of voting rights 
                  % of voting rights    through financial   Total of both Total number of 
                  attached to shares (total instruments      in % (9.A +  voting rights of 
                  of 9.A)          (total of 9.B.1 +   9.B)      issuervii 
                               9.B.2) 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or   5.79           0.09          5.88      211,483,988 
reached 
Position of previous notification 4.56           1.33          5.89 
(if applicable) 
 
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
            Number of voting rightsix    % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares 
ISIN code (if     Direct       Indirect   Direct            Indirect 
possible) 
 
IE00BJMZDW83               12,242,170                 5.79% 
 
 
SUBTOTAL A                12,242,170                 5.79% 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations 
Type of financial    Expiration Exercise/      Number of voting rights that may be acquired % of voting rights 
instrument        datex   Conversion Periodxi if the instrument is exercised/converted. 
 
 
                  SUBTOTAL B.1 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations 
Type of financial   Expiration  Exercise/  Physical or cash                     % of voting 
instrument       datex    Conversion settlementxii     Number of voting rights      rights 
                  Period xi 
Cash-settled Equity  12/05/2025  12/05/2025 Cash          4633               0.00 
Swap 
Cash-settled Equity  17/09/2025  17/09/2025 Cash          0                 - 
Swap 
Cash-settled Equity  23/09/2025  23/09/2025 Cash          5176               0.00 
Swap 
Cash-settled Equity  24/09/2025  24/09/2025 Cash          0                 - 
Swap 
Cash-settled Equity  30/09/2025  30/09/2025 Cash          73329               0.03 
Swap 
Cash-settled Equity  02/10/2025  02/10/2025 Cash          3173               0.00 
Swap 
Cash-settled Equity  13/11/2025  13/11/2025 Cash          575                0.00 
Swap 
Cash-settled Equity  02/12/2025  02/12/2025 Cash          353                0.00 
Swap 
Cash-settled Equity  30/01/2026  30/01/2026 Cash          7759               0.00 
Swap 
Cash-settled Equity  05/03/2026  05/03/2026 Cash          890                0.00 
Swap 
Cash-settled Equity  02/04/2027  02/04/2027 Cash          20060               0.01 
Swap 
Cash-settled Equity  09/04/2026  09/04/2026 Cash          33498               0.02 
Swap 
Cash-settled Equity  12/03/2027  12/03/2027 Cash          26700               0.01 
Swap 
Cash-settled Equity  05/05/2026  05/05/2026 Cash          8237               0.00 
Swap 
Cash-settled Equity  15/04/2026  15/04/2026 Cash          950                0.00 
Swap 
Cash-settled Equity  29/04/2026  29/04/2026 Cash          6814               0.00 
Swap 
                        SUBTOTAL B.2      192,147              0.09% 
 
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): 
 
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii 
 
[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: 
 
         % of voting rights if it    % of voting rights through financial    Total of both if it equals 
Namexv      equals or is higher than the  instruments if it equals or is higher than or is higher than the 
         notifiable threshold      the notifiable threshold          notifiable threshold 
JPMorgan Chase & 
Co. 
JPMorgan Chase 
Bank, National 
Association 
J.P. Morgan 
International 
Finance Limited 
J.P. Morgan 
Capital Holdings 
Limited 
J.P. Morgan   5.76%                                   5.85% 
Securities plc 
 
JPMorgan Chase & 
Co. 
JPMorgan Chase 
Holdings LLC 
J.P. Morgan 
Broker-Dealer 
Holdings Inc. 
J.P. Morgan 
Securities LLC 
 
11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 
 
12. Additional informationxvi:

Done at London on 27 March 2025

Notes

i. Persons completing this form should have regard to the requirements of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 as amended (the "Regulations"), the Central Bank of Ireland's Transparency Rules (the "Transparency Rules") and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2015/761 of 17 December 2014.

ii Full name of the legal entity and other identifying specification of the issuer or underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate (e.g. address, LEI, domestic number identity).

iii Other reason for the notification could be voluntary notifications, changes of attribution of the nature of the holding (e.g. expiring of financial instruments) or acting in concert.

iv This should be the full name of (a) the shareholder; (b) the natural person or legal entity acquiring, disposing of or exercising voting rights in the cases provided for in Regulation 15(b) to (h) of the Regulations (Article 10 (b) to (h) of Directive 2004/109/EC); or (c) the holder of financial instruments referred to in Regulation 17(1) of the Regulations (Article 13(1) of Directive 2004/109/EC).

As the disclosure of cases of acting in concert may vary due to the specific circumstances (e.g. same or different total positions of the parties, entering or exiting of acting in concert by a single party) the standard form does not provide for a specific method how to notify cases of acting in concert.

In relation to the transactions referred to in points (b) to (h) of Regulation 15 of the Regulations (Article 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC), the following list is provided as an indication of the persons who should be mentioned:

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (b) of Regulation 15 of the Regulations (Article 10 of Directive 2004/109 /EC), the natural person or legal entity that acquires the voting rights and is entitled to exercise them under the agreement and the natural person or legal entity who is transferring temporarily for consideration the voting rights;

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (c) of the Regulation 15 of the Regulations (Article 10 of Directive 2004/ 109/EC), the natural person or legal entity holding the collateral, provided the person or entity controls the voting rights and declares its intention of exercising them, and natural person or legal entity lodging the collateral under these conditions;

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (d) of Regulation 15 of the Regulations (Article 10 of Directive 2004/109 /EC), the natural person or legal entity who has a life interest in shares if that person or entity is entitled to exercise the voting rights attached to the shares and the natural person or legal entity who is disposing of the voting rights when the life interest is created;

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 28, 2025 05:34 ET (09:34 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
