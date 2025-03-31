Anzeige
Number of shares and votes in EQT

Finanznachrichten News
  • Conversion of 385,499 class C shares (one tenth of a vote) to ordinary shares (one vote)
  • Conversion was made pursuant to EQT's previous Share Program
  • As of 31 March 2025, there are 1,180,641,810 shares outstanding in EQT

STOCKHOLM, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The total number of votes in EQT AB (publ) ("EQT") changed during March 2025 as a result of a conversion of 385,499 class C shares to 385,499 ordinary shares. The conversion was made pursuant to EQT's previous Share Program. The total number of votes has increased by 346,949.1, while the total number of shares issued and total number of shares outstanding are unchanged as a result of the conversion.

The number of shares and votes in EQT as of 31 March 2025 is set out in the table below.


Ordinary shares

Class C shares1

Total

Number of issued shares2

1,241,510,911
(1,241,510,911 votes)

496,056
(49,605.6 votes)

1,242,006,967
(1,241,560,516.6 votes)

Number of shares owned by EQT AB3

61,365,157

-

61,365,157

Number of outstanding shares

1,180,415,754
(1,180,415,754 votes)

496,056
(49,605.6 votes)

1,180,641,810
(1,180,465,359.6 votes)

1) Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote
2) Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB
3) EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings

This press release is published for regulatory reasons.

Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

This is information that EQT AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on 31 March 2025.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/number-of-shares-and-votes-in-eqt,c4127727

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt-stockholm,c3393004

EQT Stockholm

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/number-of-shares-and-votes-in-eqt-302415332.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
