Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 31.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JGKR | ISIN: US52110H1005 | Ticker-Symbol: 5ZL
Frankfurt
31.03.25
08:00 Uhr
0,436 Euro
-0,002
-0,46 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2280,35018:23
PR Newswire
31.03.2025 13:00 Uhr
13 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lazydays RV: Lazydays Reports Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

TAMPA, Fla., March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqCM: GORV) ("Lazydays," the "Company" or "we") today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Ron Fleming, Interim CEO, said, "2024 was a year of significant transformation for Lazydays, marked by our leadership transition and the execution of a series of transactions designed to strengthen our balance sheet and streamline our operational footprint. While our fourth quarter and full year 2024 results were challenging, we believe the steps we have taken, and continue to take, will create a more durable and agile company that is positioned for the future. As we look ahead, we remain laser focused on ensuring we have the right dealership footprint - as evidenced by our announced letter of intent to further divest three store locations - while maximizing the operational performance of the stores within our footprint to drive long-term shareholder value."

Total revenue for the fourth quarter 2024 was $159.9 million compared to $198.0 million for the same period in 2023. Total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $871.6 million compared to $1,082.7 million for the same period in 2023.

Fourth quarter 2024 net loss was $96.1 million compared to net loss of $108.0 million for the same period in 2023. Fourth quarter 2024 Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $(24.3) million compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $(10.7) million for the same period in 2023.* We recognized impairment charges of $39.1 million related to assets held for sale during the fourth quarter 2024 and $118.6 million related to goodwill during the fourth quarter 2023. The results for the fourth quarter 2024 were also negatively impacted by a non-cash loss on change in fair value of warrant liabilities of $16.3 million.

Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $180.0 million compared to net loss of $110.3 million for the same period in 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $(58.7) million compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $11.6 million for the same period in 2023.* Net loss per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $8.90 compared to net loss per diluted share of $8.45 for the same period in 2023.

*Refer to the reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA under "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" in this press release.

Recent Developments
Lazydays today announced that it has signed a letter of intent with General RV Center to divest three store locations from the Company's footprint: Ft. Pierce, Florida; Longmont, Colorado; and Mesa, Arizona. If completed, this transaction will add meaningful cash to the Company's balance sheet, reduce our indebtedness and decrease geographic redundancy in its footprint. The letter of intent is generally nonbinding, with the exception of a 75-day exclusivity provision relating to the three stores.

Additionally, during February 2025 and March 2025, the Company completed the sales of the following facilities and any associated owned real estate to subsidiaries of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (collectively, "Camping World") under an asset purchase agreement and a real estate purchase agreement: Elkhart, Indiana; Surprise, Arizona; Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Sturtevant, Wisconsin; and Woodland, Washington. In March 2025, Camping World elected to not close on the purchase of two of the Company's dealerships located in Portland, Oregon and Council Bluffs, Iowa.

The Company delivered written notice to Camping World to exercise its remedy under the asset purchase agreement for its failure to complete the Portland, Oregon and Council Bluffs, Iowa closings (namely to relieve the Company from any obligation to issue 9,708,737 shares of its common stock to Camping World) and to terminate the asset purchase agreement effective on March 31, 2025, the outside date under the asset purchase agreement.

In March 2025, we entered into a Limited Waiver and Consent with Respect to Credit Agreement (the "Waiver") with Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company, as Administrative Agent, and certain lenders under the Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement dated as of February 21, 2023. For more information on the Waiver, please see our Current Report on Form 8-K filed on March 28, 2025 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Conference Call Information
We have scheduled a conference call at 8:30 AM Eastern Time on Monday, March 31, 2025 that will also be broadcast live over the internet.

The conference call may be accessed by telephone at (877) 407-8029 / +1 (201) 689-8029. To listen live on our website or for replay, visit https://www.lazydays.com/investor-relations.

About Lazydays
Lazydays has been a prominent player in the RV industry since our inception in 1976, earning a stellar reputation for delivering exceptional RV sales, service, and ownership experiences. Our commitment to excellence has led to enduring relationships with RVers and their families who rely on us for all of their RV needs.

Our wide selection of RV brands from top manufacturers, state-of-the-art service facilities, and an extensive range of accessories and parts ensure that Lazydays is the go-to destination for RV enthusiasts seeking everything they need for their journeys on the road. Whether you're a seasoned RVer or just starting your adventure, our dedicated team is here to provide outstanding support and guidance, making your RV lifestyle truly extraordinary.

Lazydays is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker "GORV."

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "Safe-Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements include statements regarding our goals, plans, projections and guidance regarding our financial position, results of operations, market position, pending and potential future financing transactions and business strategy, and often contain words such as "project," "outlook," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "may," "seek," "would," "should," "likely," "goal," "strategy," "future," "maintain," "continue," "remain," "target" or "will" and similar references to future periods.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events that depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and development of the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements in this press release. The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from estimated or projected results include, without limitation, future economic and financial conditions (both nationally and locally), changes in customer demand, our relationship with, and the financial and operational stability of, vehicle manufacturers and other suppliers, risks associated with our indebtedness (including our ability to obtain further waivers or amendments to credit agreements, available borrowing capacity, compliance with financial covenants and ability to refinance or repay indebtedness on favorable terms or at all), acts of God or other incidents which may adversely impact our operations and financial performance, government regulations, legislation and others set forth in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements made herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this press release and we disclaim any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

Contact:
[email protected]

Results of Operations


Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,

(In thousands except share and per share amounts)

2024


2023


2024


2023

Revenue








New vehicle retail

$ 94,699


$ 99,351


$ 513,014


$ 631,748

Pre-owned vehicle retail

37,233


72,433


224,855


323,258

Vehicle wholesale

1,809


2,526


13,127


8,006

Consignment vehicle

1,316


-


3,293


-

Finance and insurance

12,691


11,054


63,394


62,139

Service, body and parts and other

12,131


12,665


53,879


57,596

Total revenue

159,879


198,029


871,562


1,082,747

Cost applicable to revenue








New vehicle retail

84,090


86,655


472,315


552,311

Pre-owned vehicle retail

33,267


59,848


191,070


259,494

Vehicle wholesale

1,782


2,746


15,803


8,178

Finance and insurance

371


475


2,252


2,547

Service, body and parts and other

6,232


5,916


25,411


27,723

LIFO

3,765


(297)


3,856


3,752

Total cost applicable to revenue

129,507


155,343


710,707


854,005

Gross profit

30,372


42,686


160,855


228,742

Depreciation and amortization

5,038


5,048


20,625


18,512

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

53,389


46,040


200,087


198,305

Impairment charges

39,093


118,599


39,093


118,599

Net loss from operations

(67,148)


(127,001)


(98,950)


(106,674)

Other income (expense):








Floor plan interest expense

(5,291)


(7,196)


(25,036)


(24,820)

Other interest expense

(5,954)


(3,578)


(21,878)


(10,062)

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

(16,254)


-


(17,053)


856

Loss on sale of property and equipment

(1,438)


(10)


(394)


(28)

Total other expense, net

(28,937)


(10,784)


(64,361)


(34,054)

Loss before income taxes

(96,085)


(137,785)


(163,311)


(140,728)

Income tax (expense) benefit

(12)


29,820


(16,652)


30,462

Net loss

$ (96,097)


$ (107,965)


$ (179,963)


$ (110,266)

Dividends on Series A Convertible Preferred Stock

(1,080)


(1,210)


(7,254)


(4,800)

Net loss and comprehensive loss attributable to common stock and participating securities

$ (97,177)


$ (109,175)


$ (187,217)


$ (115,066)









Loss per share:








Basic

$ (2.39)


$ (7.59)


$ (8.90)


$ (8.41)

Diluted

$ (2.39)


$ (7.59)


$ (8.90)


$ (8.45)

Weighted average shares outstanding:








Basic

39,532,129


14,384,961


20,713,356


13,689,001

Diluted

39,532,129


14,384,961


20,713,356


13,689,001

Other Metrics and Highlights


Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,


2024


2023


2024


2023

Gross profit margins








New vehicle retail

11.2 %


12.8 %


7.9 %


12.6 %

Pre-owned vehicle retail

10.7 %


17.4 %


15.0 %


19.7 %

Vehicle wholesale

1.5 %


(8.7) %


(20.4) %


(2.1) %

Consignment vehicle

100.0 %


- %


100.0 %


- %

Finance and insurance

97.1 %


95.7 %


96.4 %


95.9 %

Service, body and parts and other

48.6 %


53.3 %


52.8 %


51.9 %

Total gross profit margin

19.0 %


21.6 %


18.5 %


21.1 %

Total gross profit margin (excluding LIFO)

21.4 %


21.4 %


18.9 %


21.5 %









Retail units sold








New vehicle retail

1,172


1,264


6,914


7,269

Pre-owned vehicle retail

741


1,164


4,238


5,018

Consignment vehicle

155


-


349


-

Total retail units sold

2,068


2,428


11,501


12,287









Average selling price per retail unit








New vehicle retail

$ 80,801


$ 78,600


$ 74,199


$ 86,910

Pre-owned vehicle retail

50,247


62,228


53,057


64,420









Average gross profit per retail unit (excluding LIFO)








New vehicle retail

$ 9,052


$ 10,044


$ 5,886


$ 10,928

Pre-owned vehicle retail

5,352


10,812


7,972


12,707

Finance and insurance

5,957


4,357


5,316


4,850









Revenue mix








New vehicle retail

59.2 %


50.2 %


58.9 %


58.3 %

Pre-owned vehicle retail

23.3 %


36.6 %


25.8 %


29.9 %

Vehicle wholesale

1.1 %


1.3 %


1.5 %


0.7 %

Consignment vehicle

0.8 %


- %


0.4 %


- %

Finance and insurance

7.9 %


5.6 %


7.3 %


5.7 %

Service, body and parts and other

7.7 %


6.3 %


6.1 %


5.4 %


100.0 %


100.0 %


100.0 %


100.0 %

Gross profit mix








New vehicle retail

34.9 %


29.7 %


25.3 %


34.7 %

Pre-owned vehicle retail

13.1 %


29.5 %


21.0 %


27.9 %

Vehicle wholesale

0.1 %


(0.5) %


(1.7) %


(0.1) %

Consignment vehicle

4.3 %


- %


2.0 %


- %

Finance and insurance

40.6 %


24.8 %


38.0 %


26.1 %

Service, body and parts and other

19.4 %


15.8 %


17.7 %


13.1 %

LIFO

(12.4) %


0.7 %


(2.3) %


(1.7) %


100.0 %


100.0 %


100.0 %


100.0 %

Balance Sheets


December 31,

(In thousands)

2024


2023

ASSETS




Current assets:




Cash

$ 24,702


$ 58,085

Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts

22,318


22,694

Inventories, net

211,946


456,087

Income tax receivable

6,116


7,416

Prepaid expenses and other

1,823


2,614

Assets held for sale, current portion

86,869


-

Total current assets

353,774


546,896

Property and equipment, net

174,324


265,726

Operating lease right-of-use assets

13,812


26,377

Intangible assets, net

54,957


80,546

Deferred income tax asset

-


15,444

Other assets

3,216


2,750

Assets held for sale, non-current portion

75,747


$ -

Total assets

$ 675,830


$ 937,739

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$ 22,426


$ 15,144

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

31,211


29,160

Floor plan notes payable, net of debt discount

306,036


446,783

Financing liability, current portion

2,792


2,473

Revolving line of credit, current portion

10,000


-

Long-term debt, current portion, net of debt discount

1,168


1,141

Operating lease liability, current portion

3,711


5,276

Liabilities related to assets held for sale, current portion

1,530


-

Total current liabilities

378,874


499,977

Long-term liabilities:




Financing liability, non-current portion, net of debt discount

76,007


91,401

Revolving line of credit, non-current portion

20,344


49,500

Long term debt, non-current portion, net of debt discount

27,417


28,075

Related party debt, non-current portion, net of debt discount

36,217


33,354

Operating lease liability, non-current portion

10,592


22,242

Deferred income tax liability

1,348


-

Warrant liabilities

21,960


-

Other long-term liabilities

6,721


-

Liabilities related to assets held for sale, non-current portion

23,001


-

Total liabilities

602,481


724,549

Series A Convertible Preferred Stock

-


56,193

Stockholders' Equity




Common stock

10


-

Additional paid-in capital

261,465


165,988

Treasury stock, at cost

(57,128)


(57,128)

Retained (deficit) earnings

(130,998)


48,137

Total stockholders' equity

73,349


156,997

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 675,830


$ 937,739

Statements of Cash Flows


Year Ended December 31,

(In thousands)

2024


2023

Operating Activities




Net loss

$ (179,963)


$ (110,266)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:




Stock-based compensation

1,751


2,249

Bad debt expense

407


12

Depreciation of property and equipment

12,716


10,954

Amortization of intangible assets

7,909


7,558

Amortization of debt discount

3,808


312

Non-cash operating lease expense

(515)


296

Loss on sale of property and equipment

394


28

Deferred income taxes

16,792


(30,980)

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

17,053


(856)

Impairment charges

39,093


118,599

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:




Receivables

(31)


2,347

Inventories

157,359


(42,901)

Prepaid expenses and other

703


450

Income tax receivable/payable

1,300


492

Other assets

(476)


(199)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities

16,054


5,425

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

94,354


(36,480)

Investing Activities




Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash received

-


(97,727)

Net proceeds from sales of property and equipment

10,893


-

Purchases of property and equipment

(19,021)


(95,237)

Net cash used in investing activities

(8,128)


(192,964)

Financing Activities




Net (repayments) borrowings under M&T bank floor plan

(141,110)


98,530

Principal (repayments) borrowings on revolving line of credit

(19,156)


49,500

Principal repayments on long-term debt and finance liabilities

(11,713)


(11,130)

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt and finance liabilities

16,429


64,005

Loan issuance costs

(2,431)


(3,015)

Payment of dividends on Series A preferred stock

-


(4,800)

Repurchase of Treasury Stock

-


(109)

Proceeds from shares issued pursuant to the Employee Stock Purchase Plan

113


413

Proceeds from exercise of warrants

-


30,543

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

-


1,283

Disgorgement of short-swing profits

-


622

Net proceeds from the issuance of common stock

28,259


-

Cash received as nonrefundable deposit pursuant to the Asset Purchase Agreement

10,000


-

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(119,609)


225,842

Net decrease in cash

(33,383)


(3,602)

Cash, beginning of period

58,085


61,687

Cash, end of period

$ 24,702


$ 58,085

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income (loss) excluding interest expense, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation and amortization expense. Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is further adjusted to include floor plan interest expense and exclude stock-based compensation expense, LIFO adjustment, impairment charges, loss (gain) on sale of property and equipment, and change in fair value of warrant liabilities.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income (loss), cash flows from operating activities or any other measure determined in accordance with GAAP. The items excluded to calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing the Company's results of operations. The Company's EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of another company because other entities may not calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner.

The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management, investors and others to evaluate and compare the Company's core operating results from period to period by removing (i) the impact of the Company's capital structure (interest expense from outstanding debt), (ii) tax consequences, (iii) asset base (depreciation and amortization and LIFO adjustments), (iv) the non-cash charges from asset impairments, stock-based compensation expense and change in fair value of warrant liabilities and (v) gains or losses on the sale of property, plant and equipment. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA internally to monitor operating results and to evaluate the performance of its business.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated:


Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,

(In thousands)

2024


2023


2024


2023

Net loss

$ (96,097)


$ (107,965)


$ (179,963)


$ (110,266)

Interest expense, net

11,245


10,774


46,914


34,882

Depreciation and amortization

5,038


5,048


20,625


18,512

Income tax expense (benefit)

12


(29,820)


16,652


(30,462)

EBITDA

(79,802)


(121,963)


(95,772)


(87,334)

Floor plan interest expense

(5,291)


(7,196)


(25,036)


(24,820)

LIFO adjustment

3,765


(297)


3,856


3,752

Loss on sale of property and equipment

1,438


10


394


28

Impairment charges

39,093


118,599


39,093


118,599

Loss (gain) on change in fair value of warrant liabilities

16,254


-


17,053


(856)

Stock-based compensation expense

256


183


1,751


2,249

Adjusted EBITDA

$ (24,287)


$ (10,664)


$ (58,661)


$ 11,618

SOURCE Lazydays RV

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.