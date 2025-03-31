Ionic Tankers has adopted an innovative revolutionary Azra Tech hull coating solution for their tanker IONIC ANAX, as part of their sustainability goals to protect the OCEAN with ZERO chemical release to the water supporting the U.N.'s 14th SDG "Life below the water".

IONIC goes Green with AZRA TECH ultra low friction biocide-free hull coating. Ionic Anax Tanker photo taken 2023.09.13, Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania.

Ionic Tankers introduces revolutionary and eco-friendly ultra-low friction biocide-free coating

Ionic Tankers (Ionic) is one of the first shipping companies to protect the ocean by adopting new zero-impact green coating solutions, technologies which improve the vessels' energy efficiency, with a focus on improving the Annual Efficiency Ratio (AER) and CII indicators.

Ionic is committed to the global initiatives, in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): the primary focus is placed on Goal 14, "life below the water" and Goal 13 "climate action" for emission reduction.

The company is dedicated to the preservation of the sea life and water quality through the use of eco-friendly coating solutions.

Moreover, this solution preserves the air quality and reduces VOCs up to 70% during drydock coating application, protecting people's health and making the environment healthier, in line with the Goal 3, "Good health and well-being".

Ionic announced the successful application of an ultra-low friction biocide-free coating on an Aframax class Ionic Anax (115,000 DWT) at Sentierul Naval de Constanta (Romania) drydock. The unique coating system, supplied by Azra Tech was applied to the ship's underwater hull in May 2022.

Ionic has commissioned this revolutionary coating technology as part of its strategy to embrace higher standards of efficiency and sustainability, supporting the decarbonization efforts throughout the value chain and emphasizing innovative new products.

The unique cross-patented solution doesn't release any chemicals or other pollutants into the ocean and while simultaneously the extreme smoothness of the hull has a significant impact on performance by reducing drag with a FIR (%) of 0.012, which increases fuel efficiency therefore reducing carbon emissions.

Ionic is fully satisfied with the choice after seeing the impressive performance benefits in the past 29 months making a significant difference in environmental sustainability and fuel saving above 5 %.

The Blue Race guarantee has been fully implemented with hull performance monitoring, and preventive hull cleaning. Despite extreme environmental conditions which cause fouling, Azra Tech's coating has demonstrated its capability to regenerate the initial performance following the original application of the coating. The remarkable performance has resulted in a 6% in power reduction with sea trial certified by class and up to 20% in fuel savings and low emission based on non-degradation of coating system.

Azra Tech is the world's only biocide-free hull coating system which can be cleaned by regenerating its performance properties to the initial level due to its outstanding mechanical and abrasion resistance properties.

Based on cross-patented technologies, the system provides an effective barrier to corrosion thanks to the innovative use of nanotechnology which is essential to ensuring energy savings and lowered carbon emissions. In addition, the ultra-low friction biocide free technology provides anti-corrosion and anti-abrasion, as well as anti-stick and anti-friction properties resulting in lowered maintenance requirements.

Ionic is keen to embrace new technologies and it places a strong emphasis on the adoption of innovative products, as it firmly believes in fostering progress and mitigating environmental challenges in all sectors of the economy, ultimately contributing to long-term sustainability.

About Ionic Tankers:

Ionic Tankers (Mgt) Inc. manages a modern fleet of Japanese built Aframax tankers with an average age of 8 years. Extending its commitment to service excellence, the company's continuous efforts to provide value added maritime transportation solutions to its end-users has earned it a high reputation for service, quality and efficiency.

The entire fleet is operated to a first-in-class standard of technical maintenance so as to minimize down-time and the risk of a maritime incident. Safety, Health, Quality and Environment responsibilities extend throughout the organization whilst Ionic's high ethical standards are, and always will be its core value.

