WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 | Ticker-Symbol: DHG
Berlin
01.04.25
08:10 Uhr
5,150 Euro
-0,100
-1,90 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,2005,53020:37
Dow Jones News
01.04.2025 19:33 Uhr
259 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: DSH-Director/PDMR -2-

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* 
01-Apr-2025 / 18:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with 
them 
 
 This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European 
Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 
 
       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
a)      Name          Dermot Crowley 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
                   Chief Executive Officer 
a)      Position/status 
 
       Initial Notification  Initial Notification 
b)      Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                   Dalata Hotel Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
                   635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the   Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each 
       financial instrument, 
 
       type of 
a) 
       instrument 
                   IE00BJMZDW83 
       Identification code 
 
 
b)      Nature of the      1. Vesting of awards granted 2 March 2022 under the Dalata Hotel Group 
       transaction         PLC 2017 Long Term incentive Plan 
                    2. Mandatory deferral of a proportion 2024 Annual incentive into 
                     28,387 ordinary shares of EUR0.01 each in Dalata Hotel Group plc. 
 
                   Price(s)           Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)  1. 0.01  181,209 
                    2. EUR5.30 28,387

Aggregated

information

d)

- Aggregated volume As Above

- Price 1. 2025-03-27. 2.00 pm UTC

e) Date of the 2. 2025-03-28. 3.07 pm UTC

transaction

Place of the Dublin, Ireland

f) transaction

g) Additional

Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
a)      Name          Shane Casserly 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
a)      Position/status     Deputy Chief Executive Officer 
       Initial Notification  Initial Notification 
b)      Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                   Dalata Hotel Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
                   635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the   Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each 
       financial instrument, 
 
       type of 
a) 
       instrument 
                   IE00BJMZDW83 
       Identification code 
 
 
b)      Nature of the      1. Vesting of awards granted 2 March 2022 under the Dalata Hotel Group 
       transaction         PLC 2017 Long Term incentive Plan. 
                    2. Mandatory deferral of a proportion 2024 Annual incentive into 
                     18,388 ordinary shares of EUR0.01 each in Dalata Hotel Group plc. 
 
                   Price(s)           Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)  1. 0.01  89,581 
                    2. EUR5.30 18,388

Aggregated

information

d)

- Aggregated volume As Above

- Price 3. 2025-03-27. 2.00 pm UTC

e) Date of the 4. 2025-03-28. 3.07 pm UTC

transaction

Place of the Dublin, Ireland

f) transaction

g) Additional

Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
a)      Name          Carol Phelan 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
                   Chief Financial Officer 
a)      Position/status 
 
       Initial Notification  Initial Notification 
b)      Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                   Dalata Hotel Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
                   635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the   Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each 
       financial instrument, 
 
       type of 
a) 
       instrument 
                   IE00BJMZDW83 
       Identification code 
 
 
b)      Nature of the      3. Vesting of awards granted 2 March 2022 under the Dalata Hotel Group 
       transaction         PLC 2017 Long Term incentive Plan. 
                    4. Mandatory deferral of a proportion 2024 Annual incentive into 
                     18,025 ordinary shares of EUR0.01 each in Dalata Hotel Group plc. 
 
                   Price(s)           Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)  1. 0.01  89,581 
                    2. EUR5.30 18,025

Aggregated

information

d)

- Aggregated volume As Above

- Price 5. 2025-03-27. 2.00 pm UTC

e) Date of the 6. 2025-03-28. 3.07 pm UTC

transaction

Place of the Dublin, Ireland

f) transaction

g) Additional

Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
a)      Name           Des McCann 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
                    Chief Operating Officer 
a)      Position/status 
 
       Initial Notification   Initial Notification 
b)      Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                    Dalata Hotel Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
                    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the    Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each 
       financial instrument, 
 
       type of 
a) 
       instrument 
                    IE00BJMZDW83 
       Identification code 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction 1. Vesting of awards granted 2 March 2022 under the Dalata Hotel 
                      Group PLC 2017 Long Term incentive Plan. 
 
                    Price(s)          Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                     1. 0.01 52,827

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume

As Above

- Price

Date of the 7. 2025-03-27. 2.00 pm UTC

e) transaction

Place of the Dublin, Ireland

f) transaction

g) Additional Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 01, 2025 13:00 ET (17:00 GMT)

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: DSH-Director/PDMR -2-

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
a)      Name            Sean McKeon 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
                     Company Secretary and Head of Risk & Compliance 
a)      Position/status 
 
       Initial Notification    Initial Notification 
b)      Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                     Dalata Hotel Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
                     635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the     Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each 
       financial instrument, 
 
       type of 
a) 
       instrument 
                     IE00BJMZDW83 
       Identification code 
 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction  3. Vesting of awards granted 2 March 2022 under the Dalata Hotel 
                       Group PLC 2017 Long Term incentive Plan 
 
 
                     Price(s)          Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                     1. 0.01 37,767

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume

As Above

- Price 8. 2025-03-27. 2.00 pm UTC

e) Date of the transaction

Place of the Dublin, Ireland

f) transaction

g) Additional Information

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  380850 
EQS News ID:  2110156 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2110156&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 01, 2025 13:00 ET (17:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.