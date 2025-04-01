Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.04.2025

WKN: 889250 | ISIN: GB0005774855 | Ticker-Symbol: 14F
Frankfurt
01.04.25
08:08 Uhr
5,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,6505,75020:29
PR Newswire
01.04.2025 20:00 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 01


BlackRock World Mining Trust plc ('the Company')
LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Transaction in own shares: purchase of own shares to be held in treasury

The Company announces that it has today purchased 100,000 of its Ordinary Shares at an average price of 478.32 pence per share to be held in treasury.

Following settlement of this purchase on 03 April 2025 the issued share capital of the Company will be 189,248,036 Ordinary Shares, excluding 3,763,806 shares which are held in treasury. Shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 1.95% of the Company's total issued share capital (193,011,842 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) will be held in treasury following settlement.

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 189,248,036 following settlement when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

All enquiries:


Caroline Driscoll

Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0207 743 2427

01 April 2025



